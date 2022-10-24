Announcing Small Business Season

Small Business Season

Small Business Season is a global marketing campaign created to support local small businesses!

I loved the Small Business Season campaign materials you provided last year. I have a framed poster in my office signed by the Governor and our local representatives. I am all in for this new idea.” — Melissa Martinez, Director, Washburn Area Chamber

U.S., October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, we’re celebrating Small Business Season!

Small Business Season is a global marketing campaign that runs from November 1st to December 31st. It originated at the grassroots level through local chambers of commerce and the Chamber Pros Community.

It’s designed to help small businesses everywhere thrive.

Small Business Season brings awareness to how supporting small businesses has a large positive impact on the community. According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), small companies create 1.5 million jobs annually and account for 64 percent of new jobs created in the US (Fundera, 2019).

Small Business owners and managers are the first people we call upon to support local initiatives, nonprofits, and youth activities. Small business owners, manager, and employees are your neighbors and friends.

When small businesses thrive, we thrive!

As part of this initiative, we’re asking community members to make a small change in spending habits for a big impact in their area. Imagine what we could do if everyone pledged to support small business all Small Business Season long.

Ways you can help small businesses this holiday season:

Buy, dine, and visit local small businesses

Write reviews about local businesses

Tell friends about your favorite places to shop, eat, and visit

Buy local gift cards and gift certificates

Share posts on social media while shopping local

Check-in on social media when shopping, dining, and visiting local

Let’s help our neighbors by celebrating Small Business Season!

For more information on Small Business Season (and receive free marketing materials and resources), go to https://bit.ly/small-business-season