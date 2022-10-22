Submit Release
News Search

There were 388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,874 in the last 365 days.

CP disappointed in Court of King's Bench of Alberta ruling in favor of Remington Development Corporation involving Calgary land sale, will appeal decision

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific CP CP today said it would appeal a decision issued by the Court of King's Bench in the case of Remington Development Corporation v Canadian Pacific Railway Company and His Majesty the King in Right of Alberta, as represented by the Minister of Infrastructure and the Minister of Transportation.

CP was surprised and disappointed at this judgement, which CP considers to contain significant legal and factual errors related to both liability and damages. CP has strong grounds for appeal and will vigorously fight this decision.

On Oct. 20, 2022, the Court of King's Bench of Alberta issued a 200-page decision saying CP was in breach of a 2002 contract with Remington Development Corporation involving the sale of land in Calgary, Alta. to the Province of Alberta. The decision states that Remington is entitled to $163,707,836 in damages from CP and the Province of Alberta, but did not indicate how the damages should be apportioned. 

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers with a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cp-disappointed-in-court-of-kings-bench-of-alberta-ruling-in-favor-of-remington-development-corporation-involving-calgary-land-sale-will-appeal-decision-301656606.html

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/22/c8931.html

You just read:

CP disappointed in Court of King's Bench of Alberta ruling in favor of Remington Development Corporation involving Calgary land sale, will appeal decision

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.