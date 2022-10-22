Get the Sunber Fancy Blind Box for Just $59 in this Halloween Sale

As one of the online wig suppliers with guaranteed quality and price, Sunber Hair has been committed to providing a variety of gorgeous wigs and hair weaves for women. They are always concerned about everyone’s order during the before-sale, selling, and after-sale. Thus, to give back the support of users, Sunber has launched its Halloween super sale, offering shoppers a variety of exclusive promotions and flash deals from now until November 1, 2022.

About Halloween Wigs Super Sale in 2022 at Sunber Hair:

Time: 10.22 - 11.1

Details:

Over $189 Get $30 OFF, CODE: HAPPY30

Over $289 Get $50 OFF, CODE: HAPPY50

Over $429 Get $80 OFF, CODE: HAPPY80

Follow Sunber Hair and buy a Surprise Sunber Blind Box for only $59 for a 100% chance to get a fancy wig worth $109 to $280.

Sunber has been constantly updating products and launching more convenient services for everyone. There will be Sunber new arrivals to meet with girls every week, both the color and the style of the wig are the most popular at present. This week they have launched several new wigs one after another: a dark burgundy with rose red highlight loose wave wig, a reddish brown Jerry curly wig, a piano highlight brown curly lace front wig, a deep wavy reddish brown hair wig, etc.

In addition, to meet more people’s demand for payment methods, they launched several installment payment methods, Sezzle, Afterpay, Klarna, Zip Quadpay, etc. Therefore, when people shop at Sunber, they can choose any payment method Credit Card, Pay Pal, or one of the buy now and pay later methods to consume.

Sunber High-Recommend Halloween Hairstyles:

Piano Brown Highlight Curly Lace Wig

Highlight Balayage Body Wave Wig

Undetectable Skin Melt Straight Wig

5x5 Body Wave HD Lace Glueless Wig

Pre-colored Ginger Brown Jerry Curl Wig

Kinky Straight 13x4 Lace Front Wig

About Sunber Hair:

It’s the best online hair store to produce high-quality 100% human hair wigs. All of the people are their most important friends. There, people can ask Sunber staff in advance about the type of wig they want to know. And there are clear classification columns for customers to choose from, such as u/v part wigs, frontal wigs, headband wigs, colored wigs, new season, new trends, and so on. They are constantly innovating and making progress and want to establish a higher brand image and gain a better reputation.

For More Information:

Company Name: Sunber Hair

Company Email: sunber@sunberhair.com

Phone: +86 15993671002

Website: https://www.sunberhair.com/

