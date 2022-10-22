Military Veterans From USA and India Come Together On One Platform To Support Career Transitions For Veteran Fraternity
Iowa Based Start-up Creates Niche With International Webinar On Veteran Transition Support Program With Eminent Veteran Leadership From USA and IndiaUNITED STATES, October 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 21st saw a very inspiring program hosted by Iowa based start -up Neuworldz, in its second season, with military veterans from USA and India come together on one webinar sharing experience, guidance, expertise on career transition to help other veterans deal with the military to corporate transition seamlessly. The program was attended by eminent speakers and professionals who served in military in their respective countries, come together on one platform sharing practical lessons and expertise to help veterans deal with career transitions seamlessly.
One of the major challenges faced by veterans across nations is the journey from military to corporate which is a big shift both in mindset, culture and practices. Most of the time the support provided by federal institutions is always centered on benefits and advantages covering the tangible aspects of the experience. As Shrabonee Paul, the Founder CEO of Neuworldz puts it, “The biggest struggles are the intangible aspects that goes in the behavior, mindset and preparation to adapt to a new culture and expectations”.
Neuworldz has been making a positive mark slowly but steadily with the value they bring to the society with their work. The start up has been hosting learning webinars focused at supporting businesses and industries to network with stalwarts, create a learning platform and enable growth through collaborations. Neuworldz has also been hosting a unique interview program featuring industry stalwarts and well known professionals who inspire the world with their work and humanitarian contributions to society, named “Inspirations and Aspirations”, hosted by the founder CEO Shrabonee Paul.
Shrabonee Paul who is also a highly qualified Organizational psychologist and worked extensively in the field of organizational effectiveness for 17 years leading people, process and platform changes and development for Fortune 100 companies, ensures that the support extended through these learning programs is helpful to the people and industry it is targeted to.
The first season of the Veteran Advantage program by Neuworldz was held in 2021 and saw the presence of several industry stalwarts and veterans from USA and India, and senior leaders from Amazon join as the speaker panel. The program was very warmly received and immensely appreciated by veteran community across countries and also by the corporates who saw tremendous value in the knowledge share and best practices that help in smooth career transitions. The webinar address common challenges, confusions and adaptive struggles that veterans often face when trying to showcase their skills on the resume, adapt to a new work culture, or deal with corporate practices and expectations not encountered before.
In its second season, the program covered important best practices and knowledge share for veterans who are seeking transition to a corporate job or be an entrepreneur. The webinar was joined by eminent veteran leaderships from India and USA - Col Sudip Mukerjee and Capt. Venkat, and Nathan Scheib . The webinar covered insights and inputs shared by veterans, recruitment leaders and eminent speakers who gave cross industry , best insights on what gets you hired – what to do and what to avoid. The smooth flow of the conversations and experience share by eminent speakers and senior veterans are sure to be valuable for those who are seeking a transition in their career across practices, nations or cultures.
Neuworldz aims to bring more valuable programs targeted at different industries enabling them to build strong support network, promote their business recognitions and scale growth using the expertise of organizational development specialists who are enabling business scale growth by aligning business branding and behavior together with rich learning programs such as this one.
support@neuworldz.com
Neuworldz
Neuworldz USA
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
View the Program Video on YouTube