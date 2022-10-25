What Is VICUNA and Its Financial Opportunities

VICUNA Metaverse

Revolutionizing Digital-Life/ECommerce on Metaverse, Blockchain

OSDT (VICUNA:VINA)

Our Inspiration Comes From Our Leaders, To Be Number #1” — Mohammed Khalifa Bin Dhaen

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the world is still trying to understand the concept of the digital multiverse, there are companies still trying to perfect the Metaverse experience. Currently, users can enjoy virtual reality in 2D or 3D with the use of avatars. Innovative technology-focused companies are racing for the best 4D devices to bring to market.

Representing the best of the UAE, VICUNA Network is emerging as a contender in this niche. The licensed metaverse platform was created by the OSDT company and has investors from multiple industries.



Meeting The Metaverse Where It Is Now

As consumers see the virtual reality landscape now, it has offered a new visual experience over the last year. Outside of meeting people, sitting in on concerts, or buying from top brands at any hour of the day, the reality will be earning upgrades over time with the right devices.

4D concepts are being developed and tested worldwide to make a simple activity such as playing a game become more vivacious. VICUNA is an interesting project that leverages digital life and creates new opportunities in entertainment, employment, and various other fields.

The award-winning novel product allows metaverse users to engage senses such as smell, and touch. The technology can also host a virtual 4D restaurant. This technology has won different awards including a Gold Medal at the International Invention Exhibition in Zagreb, Croatia 2021.



New Try Before You Buy Experience

Expanding their reach, the team at VICUNA has in tandem created an ecosystem within the metaverse named VINA FitNet. Using modern technology to allow online buyers to try a product on their virtual selves before buying it and earn by any action related to the perfume/fashion industry.

Businesses can offer real-world shopping experiences to consumers which will give them a competitive edge. The VR with smell features further enhances the shopping experience. According to Forbes, 58% Of Customers Will Pay More For Better Customer Service and More like gamification shopping experience. This now extends into the new reality of the virtual realm.(https://www.forbes.com/sites/shephyken/2022/04/24/fifty-eight-percent-of-customers-will-pay-more-for-better-customer-service/?sh=55c124f713f1)



Opportunities To Earn

Understanding that a consumer is not just a consumer when utilizing the platform is key information. Virtual reality is a second world. Many will go into the space for entertainment, socializing, or business purposes.

VICUNA’s “VINA Verse” is an easy-to-integrate platform that can be utilized to design and sell digital elements. Anyone is eligible to design digital assets in VINA-acceptable formats. Users-to-user selling, gaming, and events will be available. Assets can also be available for use in physical reality by VICUNA Credit Bridge.

The VINA Verse is expected to launch in Q4 of 2022 along with the 4D Smell Experience. The VICUNA Network has put into motion the large-scale project since Q1 of 2022. VINA MetaZoo and FitNet will be launched in the first and second phases of 2023.

VICUNA Signed Listing partnership with BITMart. BITMart official twitter page announced its partnership with VICUNA on Oct 21, 2022.

Dubai Companies Are Taking A Lead On The Technology For Metaverse Projects

OSDT software has partnered with investors across the UAE to bring the VICUNA Network to fruition. Trusted associated partners include Jumeira University, Bin Dhaen Holding, Emirates SAS, etc.

VINA Token is created on the top Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and BEP20 enabling smaller investors to join the opportunity. The platform is currently in public pre-sale at .11 cents per share. The official public sale starts Mid. November with a limited number of tokens available (4.5 Billion VINA).

VR lifestyle products such as 4D devices is a new niche or industry coming up in the next three to five years. Companies that provide these products much like VICUNA, may also be expanding into other areas of the virtual world to become sustainable. Be sure to look at each company’s portfolio before committing.

