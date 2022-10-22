Prominent Financial Consultants Launches Official Website

Prominent Financial Consultants is a leading financial company providing clarity to the finances of its clients in both personal and professional areas.

Prominent Financial Consultants is announcing the launch of its official website to its clients and the general public as well. The new website showcases the firm’s numerous services that have placed it as one of Florida’s leading financial services company. In addition, the website allows clients to get in touch with the professionals behind the personal financial analysis company.

With this website launch, clients of Prominent Financial Consultants can be assured of accessing the same level of service that the firm has become known for. The new website will also continue to evolve as the business analysis company grows.

About the company

Prominent Financial Consultants is a company passionate about helping people and business owners achieve their most ambitious financial dreams. It is founded by Rafael Rosario, an accounting professional with 10+ years of Financial Accounting and comptroller experience, a Certified Quickbooks ProAdvisor, and an expert in Quickbooks products and applications. Under his guidance, Prominent Financial Consultants have helped bring its clients biggest financial goals to life.

Prominent Financial Consultants offers both personal and business services. A list of its services include corporate taxes, business analysis, income taxes, bookkeeping, credit repair, registered agent, financial analysis, payroll, among others. The financial firm also helps with incorporating a business. Accessing the above services and more can be done in three simple steps:

- Book a financial clarity call which will last for 15 minutes

- Enroll in a customized solution

- Achieve one’s financial goals

Of course, one is certain to get the utmost professionalism when dealing with the company. Thanks to its in-house set of standards known as the Prominent Promise, clients can trust the firm to do their part every step of the way, so they can focus on what matters: stepping into their financial future with confidence.

Clients who can attest to the firm’s quality of service only have positive things to say about it. According to one, “The best experience you can have with financiers as they are very dedicated to improving your situation. They helped me with my taxes, an affidavit of divorce and they gave me the new credit. The owner Rafael is also very friendly. Thanks for everything, Prominent!”

Please visit www.prominentfc.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Prominent Financial Consultants

Rafael Rosario

305-396-2000

1701 Ponce De Leon Suite 305

Coral Gables

FL 33134

United States