Michael Luo Weaves a Phenomenal Story of Love, Betrayal, and Heartbreak

October 22, 2022 - Michael Luo recently released a book with the name Double Face, and as intriguing as the name itself is, the storyline of the book is also incredibly engaging. The novel starts off with a story of a small village Yangjiagou in Yan’an City and goes on to narrate the tale of its occupation for 13 years. The depiction of the distress it caused to the people living there brings the story alive.

The protagonist of the story is a young man who is trying to leave Yan’an for greener pastures. But in an attempt to escape his current reality, he ends up betraying his wife and breaking her pride. The story is set in a small specific era from the vast history of Yan'an.

The author has used Chinese history to give more character and context to the story. And the events that unfold are complemented by a relatable Chinese poem by the author. He has done a great job in describing how the double face crooks ruin society and how they affect us.

The flow of the story is impeccable, with just the right amount of suspense and drama. It flows seamlessly from love to betrayal and to heartbreak to depict how it is nearly impossible for honest people to thrive in an authoritarian regime and deceptive lies.

I was walking on a countryside road where wildflowers were blooming

Brushes of willow trees in the rain were drifting

I have seen the appearances of thousands of mountains

But I can remember only one person’s face

You were missed in my life, morning and evening

No matter you are dead or alive, I will keep waiting

Each time when I recall I have spent time with you

My tears dropped from my face as the rain

