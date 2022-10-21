Senate Resolution 372 Printer's Number 1989

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1989

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

372

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY COSTA, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, COLLETT,

FONTANA, STREET, BREWSTER, K. WARD, BROWNE, SCAVELLO, ARGALL,

VOGEL, MUTH, HUTCHINSON, CAPPELLETTI, KANE AND ROBINSON,

OCTOBER 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and achievements of former State Senator Jim

Ferlo.

WHEREAS, Senator James "Jim" Ferlo, passed away on May 15,

2022, at 70 years of age; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Ferlo was born in Rome, New York, on June 19,

1951, the son of the late Thomas Henry and Isabella Ferlo; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Ferlo was a passionate and outspoken community

activist who cared deeply about social justice and civil

liberties; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Ferlo served as a member of Pittsburgh City

Council, representing the 7th District for 15 years from 1988 to

2003, and as president of Pittsburgh City Council from 1994 to

1998; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Ferlo served as a member of the Pennsylvania

Senate in the 38th Senatorial District for 12 years from 2003

until 2015; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Ferlo served as the Democratic Chair of the

