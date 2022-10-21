Senate Resolution 372 Printer's Number 1989
PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1989
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
372
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY COSTA, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, COLLETT,
FONTANA, STREET, BREWSTER, K. WARD, BROWNE, SCAVELLO, ARGALL,
VOGEL, MUTH, HUTCHINSON, CAPPELLETTI, KANE AND ROBINSON,
OCTOBER 21, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 21, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and achievements of former State Senator Jim
Ferlo.
WHEREAS, Senator James "Jim" Ferlo, passed away on May 15,
2022, at 70 years of age; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Ferlo was born in Rome, New York, on June 19,
1951, the son of the late Thomas Henry and Isabella Ferlo; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Ferlo was a passionate and outspoken community
activist who cared deeply about social justice and civil
liberties; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Ferlo served as a member of Pittsburgh City
Council, representing the 7th District for 15 years from 1988 to
2003, and as president of Pittsburgh City Council from 1994 to
1998; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Ferlo served as a member of the Pennsylvania
Senate in the 38th Senatorial District for 12 years from 2003
until 2015; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Ferlo served as the Democratic Chair of the
