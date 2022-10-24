Submit Release
Announcing the launch of the Ride Watcher App

The Ride Watcher app has been launched to ensure the integrity of every ride share and cab ride

Log your route with confidence”
— Ride Watcher
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ride Watcher allows you to log your ride with confidence and doesn’t need to be constantly monitored. The user is free to enjoy the ride or perform other tasks while the app is running. No user interaction is necessary between starting the recording and ending it. The reports generated by Ride Watcher will give users the evidence they need to take action after falling victim to unscrupulous drivers or non-optimal routes generated by ride sharing apps. Reports include the following: The name of the starting point, the name of the ending point, the start time, the ending time, the actual route distance, the suggested route distance, the actual route time, the suggested route time and a route score ranging from one to five stars. A share button is available to allow the PDF reports to be printed or shared in various ways, such as email, text message or air drop.

Pricing
Ride Watcher is completely free to use. No in-app purchases are necessary to unlock any functionality of the app.

Availability
Ride Watcher is available now on the App Store and Play Store and can be downloaded in any country not subject to U.S. sanctions.

Target Audience
Ride Watcher is designed to be useful to a worldwide audience. It will automatically switch between metric and imperial units based on user location. There is built in support for 26 languages beyond English: Arabic, Bengali, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish and Vietnamese. The supported languages include most of the population of the world and make the app accessible to virtually everyone anywhere.

Media Information
For more details please contact John Bowman by emailing press(at)ridewatcher.com

John Bowman
Ride Watcher
+1 269-352-5060
email us here

