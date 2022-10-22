The Digital Marketing Agency Championing Impact-Driven Performance

Boundless Agency is passionate about helping purpose-driven businesses live their dreams by delivering top-notch performance-based marketing services.

Having an online business presence is no guarantee that the business would be easily discovered by potential clients and customers, let alone the right audience. This issue can be clearly seen in the many online businesses that have been drowned out in the digital space by other, more scrappy, agile, and resourceful businesses. Fortunately, Boundless Agency is helping brands and businesses get a fighting chance to show up in front of their audience and convert them into clients and customers all while building a vocal fan base.

Boundless Agency is a digital marketing agency established with the sole aim of helping mission-driven consumer companies to reach a wider audience, improve more lives and create a bigger impact around the globe. The female-owned business came about after its founder and CEO, Lesya Liu, discovered a gap in the digital marketing industry.

According to Lesya, “After years of digital marketing experience both in-house and on an agency side, a few things became clear to me. In-house marketing teams often lack the edge that specialized advertising experts bring. And yet, agencies tend to take on more clients than they can properly manage, so they lack the focus and the bandwidth to truly understand the business, its audience, and its competitive landscape to be the most effective.”

Lesya’s belief that mission-driven entrepreneurs don’t have to choose between profits and making an impact drives the operations of her agency. Bolstered by this desire for social impact, Boundless Agency helps its clients build funnels, optimize journeys, and make their product accessible to as many people as possible. Further expounding on how they operate, the agency states, “Through constant testing, we are able to pinpoint exactly what your market responds to, and we refocus your marketing budget accordingly to boost brand awareness and revenue beyond measure.”

The clients of the digital marketing agency can attest to the quality of work and result they get. As one client puts it, “Boundless Agency created a cohesive digital advertising strategy for our brand. Now, we enjoy a growing number of engaged followers, an impressive volume of website visitors, and a great conversion rate, all of which are the foundations on which we will continue to build our business. We are very optimistic for future growth and could not have been happier with the work that has been done to get us here.”

In addition to helping brands make social impact, Boundless Agency also engages with a number of non-profit organizations that work to address social and environmental issues, including promoting gender equality, environmental impact, and promoting peace. A Ukrainian immigrant herself, Lesya has hired Ukrainian talents who have stayed in the country facing an unpredictable job market. The agency further donates part of its revenue to non-profits.

Media Contact

Boundless Agency

Lesya Liu

Denver

CO

United States