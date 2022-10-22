Comtrade 360, celebrates its first anniversary under the new name

The month of October marked the first anniversary since the rebranding of Comtrade 360, a lead provider of comprehensive software solutions focused on developing reliable cloud and hybrid cloud data management services, AI solutions for monitoring and anomaly detection, and the CFFS which is the world’s fastest file system solution based on CERN EOS.

In this past year following its rebranding, the business has seen a tremendous growth with remarkable milestones achieved including cooperation with new business partners, serving to further expand its reach across Europe and the USA. Refocused efforts around its solutions offering like the launch of its AI lab managed by reputable AI engineers also served to expand its business scope and positioned Comtrade 360 as one of the leaders in AI research and anomaly detection in the region.

The rapid growth of the company saw its recruitment of over 120 new employees across all 12 of its sales offices and development campuses. The company CEO, Alexis Lope-Bello remarked “we have achieved these milestones through the hard work and dedication of our team, and our culture of building long-term partnerships with our business partners. Our commitment to quality delivery in the past 30 years was the core of our success this past year following the rebranding of Comtrade 360. Our plans for growth and expansion into Western Europe and the US will be further enabled by our remarkable capabilities, talent, and organizational culture.”

The anniversary, celebrated at Neum, BiH was a 3-day consortium comprised of workshops, strategy sessions, and social activities organized around over 300 of its employees who attended from diverse locations. During one of the sessions, the company’s VP of Operations – Peter Hriberšek and its VP of Engineering – Mario Kranjčec shared the business results for 2022, quality of life in Comtrade 360, and the processes put in place to enable sustainable growth in 2023 and beyond.

The company will continue to work in synergy with key stakeholders as it expands its business while introducing novel approaches to providing comprehensive software solutions in line with results anticipated in the upcoming years.

About Comtrade360:

Comtrade360 is a specialist in customized technical solutions specifically designed to meet the needs of leading enterprise infrastructure and systems software providers around the world. It also specializes in the deployment of internally developed cybersecurity tools, AI solutions in the field of data and information management, and in providing fast file management with its CFFS solution also called the coffsyter, a software based on CERN EOS.

Additional information can be found on their website - https://www.comtrade360.com/, with news and updates frequently shared on LinkedIn.

For more information or inquiries, please contact - info@comtrade360.com.

Media Contact

Comtrade 360

Lohi Omo-Ezomo

Letaliska Cesta 29b 1000

Ljubljana

Slovenia