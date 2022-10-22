DigitlHaus Agency is transforming eCommerce businesses using the BigCommerce Platform

eCommerce merchants choose DigitlHaus Agency to re-platform their outdated technology and redesign their store. The result, a future-proof eCommerce solution built to scale.

For any eCommerce business, a high-performing online store is critical to increasing sales and building a large customer base. Many fail to realize that their eCommerce is obsolete until it’s affecting their day-to-day management and overall sales. DigitlHaus Agency rescues B2B and D2C brands from outdated technology and poor design with the power of BigCommerce .

The Benefits of BigCommerce

The BigCommerce platform allows DigitlHaus Agency to design and develop future-proof eCommerce solutions that store owners love and customers buy from. The out of the box features and functionalities outperform any leading eCommerce solution. DigitlHaus Agency helps businesses save on overall eCommerce costs as well as increase overall sales and customers with their creative approach and strategy. The BigCommerce platform is the future of eCommerce.

DigitlHaus Agency

DigitlHaus Agency is an award-winning BigCommerce agency partner with the highest Elite level status. They are BigCommerce’s most recommended agency with a 5-star perfect rating. They are “BIGDEV” certified in BigCommerce’s Checkout SDK, Shipping, Catalog API, Stencil and Storefront API which is critical for complex builds.

eCommerce technology and design trends are constantly evolving making it even more difficult to be competitive. DigitlHaus is an eCommerce partner that can be trusted and relied on to re-platform solutions to the right technology, integrate complex systems, and build a fast and modern online store all while boosting sales and optimizing your business.

Services available to merchants through DigitlHaus Agency

DigitlHaus Agency’s team is well-equipped to take on any re-platforming challenge. They offer a range of BigCommerce services, from custom store design and development to custom applications to system integrations. For every BigCommerce project, they begin with extensive research into the market and industry. They dive deep into creative solutions to determine the right shopping flow, approach and decision making for maximum conversions.

The next step is to design the customer experience for the merchant to attract more customers and influence sales from every opportunity. They also provide BigCommerce search engine optimization services to increase organic traffic and to draw in new customers.

Once the creative phase is complete, DigitlHaus Agency will migrate the merchant and develop the new experience on to the BigCommerce platform while integrating systems and integrations.

DigitlHaus Agency partners with their clients long after a project to continue to grow their eCommerce store and optimize it.

Conclusion

DigitlHaus Agency is improving sales, customer retention, and customer experience for merchants using the BigCommerce platform. Their team has extensive experience in BigCommerce and helps with all aspects of a merchant’s eCommerce store, from custom development and strategy to design and maintenance.

With DigitlHaus Agency’s help, enterprise merchants will see tremendous growth in sales and customer retention along with a fast and fully manageable storefront.

BigCommerce is a must have platform for any enterprise business that wants to future-proof their eCommerce. DigitlHaus Agency makes all that possible.

