Ismet Koyun, Founder and CEO of KOBIL Group Enjoying An Upward Career Trajectory As He Guides KOBIL To New Heights

Founded in 1986 by Ismet Koyun, the company provides services in the field of data security, which is always on the agenda. The company operates in a wide geography from Germany to Switzerland, from England to the USA.

San Jose, California - October 22, 2022 - KOBIL has come a long way since its founding in 1986 by Ismet Koyun. Under his leadership, KOBIL has become the dominant force in secure digital identity and all-in-one multi-sided platform technologies. Trusted by more than 5000+ companies and 60M+ users for 35+ years.

Simple yet secure - that's Ismet Koyun's watchword. He and his Worms-based company develop and produce software that ensures secure banking transactions. Mr. Koyun has a degree in computer science. His clients are based in Germany, France, and Switzerland - but also in his native Turkey, where relatively few people use online banking. Still, the market there is growing, and he is interested in expanding the business to Turkey. He's already set up a branch in Istanbul.

During a recent interview, Ismet Koyun made these comments, “After graduating from high school, I went to Germany to study computer engineering and I founded KOBIL in 1986 in the dormitory of the college. That’s how my story started. KOBIL was founded in Germany and branched to Austria. As KOBIL Group, we have the biggest field of activity. The IT sector is our specialty, namely data security. Our fruit concentrate factory in Antalya is one of our industrial investments. Our new storage facility is in Izmir Aliağa. We always make investments in Turkey.”

Ismet Koyun added, “With KOBIL’s Secure SuperApp Platform, companies no longer need significant investments to develop bespoke SuperApps. By embracing our platform, companies can launch their purpose-built SuperApp in just three months and make updates at the push of a button without impacting their customers. We are delighted about the Gartner recognition and look forward to further progress in the years to come.”

KOBIL’S industry leading secure SuperApp platform, which enables organizations to easily develop, launch and operate a business ecosystem is recognized in Gartner Hype Cycle for:

• Emerging Technologies 20221

• Digital Government Services 20222

• Software Engineering 20223

• Cloud Platform Services 20224

• Digital Workplace Applications 20225

By consolidating several micro-apps in a secure, frictionless environment, companies and governments embracing Super Apps are enjoying significant competitive advantages. They have higher customer satisfaction, better user experience, new revenue streams and accelerated digital business processes.

The KOBIL Secure SuperApp platform is compliant with all major regulations, including CPPA, GDPR, PSD2, eIDAS, and SWIFT. It is already launched and actively used in various initiatives such as Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul and multiple banks across Europe.

KOBIL’s State of Global Super Apps 2022

About KOBIL:

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Worms, Germany, KOBIL GmbH is a global technology company helping companies and municipalities shift to the platform economy and accelerate their digital transformation. Its secure SuperApp, KOBIL SHIFT, allows companies to provide one app, one login, one user experience, and limitless services to their customers – putting them at the heart of their user’s online experience.

For more information, please visit: www.kobil.com

Media Contact

KOBIL Technologies Inc

Media Relations

+49 (0) 6241 3004 0

Worms

California

Germany