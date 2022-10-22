Submit Release
News Search

There were 395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,942 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1006816

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet                            

STATION:  Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: October 21, 2022 at 2343 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, Mile Marker 88, South Burlington VT

VIOLATION:

  1. Negligent Operation

  2. Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED:  Ryan Sears                                               

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 21, 2022 at approximately 2343 hours, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks observed three vehicles traveling together on Interstate 89 South at mile marker 88 in the town of South Burlington at an extremely high rate of speed.  The RADAR equipped in the police cruiser recorded their speed to be 109 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. 

 

A motor vehicle stop was conducted on one of the three vehicles involved.  The operator was identified as Ryan Sears (29) of Winooski, VT.   Sears was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on December 01, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed.  Sears was also issued a VCVC for the offense of Title 23, VSA 1004 – 2 points and a waiver of $793. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   December 01, 2022 at 0815 hours         

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.