Williston Barracks / Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1006816

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: October 21, 2022 at 2343 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, Mile Marker 88, South Burlington VT

VIOLATION:

Negligent Operation Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Ryan Sears

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 21, 2022 at approximately 2343 hours, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks observed three vehicles traveling together on Interstate 89 South at mile marker 88 in the town of South Burlington at an extremely high rate of speed. The RADAR equipped in the police cruiser recorded their speed to be 109 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.

A motor vehicle stop was conducted on one of the three vehicles involved. The operator was identified as Ryan Sears (29) of Winooski, VT. Sears was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on December 01, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed. Sears was also issued a VCVC for the offense of Title 23, VSA 1004 – 2 points and a waiver of $793.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 01, 2022 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111