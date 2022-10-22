Williston Barracks / Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1006816
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: October 21, 2022 at 2343 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, Mile Marker 88, South Burlington VT
VIOLATION:
- Negligent Operation
- Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Ryan Sears
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 21, 2022 at approximately 2343 hours, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks observed three vehicles traveling together on Interstate 89 South at mile marker 88 in the town of South Burlington at an extremely high rate of speed. The RADAR equipped in the police cruiser recorded their speed to be 109 mph in a posted 55 mph zone.
A motor vehicle stop was conducted on one of the three vehicles involved. The operator was identified as Ryan Sears (29) of Winooski, VT. Sears was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on December 01, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed. Sears was also issued a VCVC for the offense of Title 23, VSA 1004 – 2 points and a waiver of $793.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: December 01, 2022 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111