Own a Piece of History from Gilda Garza’s “Glass Kings” Collection
Limited pieces at Venice, Italy’s Atelier Muranese studio honor centuries of sculptural skill while supporting Mexico’s impoverished families
I am extremely honored to represent my country and share these remarkable pieces with the world”VENICE, ITALY, October 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The historic “Glass Kings” sculpture collection commemorates Mexico’s “most influential artist,” Gilda Garza - now for sale at Venice, Italy’s New Murano Art Gallery, with a portion of proceeds going to Unidas Por Un Sueno. A September 28th event premiered limited edition pieces to an audience of over 100, including New Murano co-founders Andrea Perotta and Francesco Scarpa, along with former Los Angeles Mayor/Unidos Por Un Sueño founder Antonio Villaraigosa and his wife Patricia Govea. The collaborative collection remains on display at the prestigious 1,500-year-old Atelier Muranese studio.
“I am extremely honored to represent my country and share these remarkable pieces with the world,” shares Garza. “Taking my artwork to Murano is truly a dream come true, and I am so proud to have touched so many lives with ‘Kings and Queens’ - even more so through Furlan’s interpretation."
The award-winning Sinaloa-born painter’s “Kings and Queens” series has been featured at Art Basel Miami, Roberto Cavalli Haute Couture, the House of Bijan on Rodeo Drive, and in a collaborative fine jewelry collection by Jason of Beverly Hills. This latest selection of crystal sculptures - limited edition 1 of 6 by renowned sculptural artist Mario Furlan - transforms Garza’s images into collector’s items. Each is expertly shaped from the world’s finest Murano glass, featuring the same materials used by the 15th century’s earliest glass sculpturists. Pricing began at $12k, quickly raising to $25k, and will continue to increase, with a portion going to the LA-based Unidos Por Un Sueño (“United for a Dream”) Foundation in support of impoverished women and children in Mexico’s indigenous communities. Buyers can browse at the New Murano Art Gallery in Venice.
The Atelier Muranese studio and New Murano Art Gallery carry on centuries of artistic tradition. Exhibiting the world’s best glass masters, fine artists, conceptual artists, and collectible designers, the Venetian gallery supports the creative vision of Murano/Venetian artisan culture. The Gilda Garza exhibition serves its ongoing mission to expose the creative art process, from interpretation to object, using centuries-old skills of muranese high manufacturing.
Own a piece of history with the latest release from an internationally recognized painter known for constantly pushing the boundaries between emotion and art. Garza has been officially recognized for her cultural contributions by the Senate of the Republic constitutionally Chamber of Senators of the Honorable Congress of the Union in Mexico City. She is also acclaimed for donating $80,000 from the sale of a Vice President Kamala Harris-inspired painting to the World Woman Foundation, committed to empowering one million women artists by 2030. Learn more at GildaGarza.com.
About Gilda Garza:
Gilda Garza is “the most influential artist in Mexico” - a self-taught painter known for pushing the limits of raw emotion in a way that captivates the soul and sparks curiosity. Born and raised in Mexico, Garza’s work strives to convey her unique multi-cultural perspective of the human experience. Her pieces have featured prominently in the US and abroad, with renditions in various mediums, from elegant jewelry collections to national print publications. She is recognized by cabinet members in her native nation of Mexico for her cultural contribution through art. Passionate about giving back to her beloved artist community, she has also donated proceeds from her paintings to organizations that seek to promote women in the art industry. See what she is doing next @gildagarza007 on Instagram and view her art collections at www.GildaGarza.com.
