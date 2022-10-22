Birdie — the game changing web3.0 golf proposition

Cheyenne, Wyoming , Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birdie is a groundbreaking proposition that aims to leverage web3.0 in the world of traditional golf. The game is no longer that of your grandfather — it's young, it's modern and it's open for crypto. In fact, the best growth in golf adoption is in younger demographic age groups.



How do we intend to conquer this new market for crypto? Through a proposition that balances the virtual web3.0 world and the real-world experiences of golf:

BIRDIE COIN

($BGOLF) will allow access to current and legendary golfers — both through their fan tokens and also through personal time spent playing golf together with them. And that's just for starters…

($BGOLF) will allow access to current and legendary golfers — both through their fan tokens and also through personal time spent playing golf together with them. And that's just for starters… BECOME INFLUENTIAL

Fan Tokens are finite in number — and with proportional voting your voice matters!

Fan Tokens are finite in number — and with proportional voting your voice matters! REACH THE STARS

Use voting and draws to obtain experiences and merchandise of your favourite golfers.

Use voting and draws to obtain experiences and merchandise of your favourite golfers. FOR THE LONG TERM

Once you acquire fan tokens, you can keep for the long term or sell when you wish.

Once you acquire fan tokens, you can keep for the long term or sell when you wish. THE BIRDIE APP

The beta version of the app will be launched in December 2022. The Birdie App will offer entry into a complete ecosystem — bringing fans closer to both their favourite golfers and the game of golf. Influence, unique experiences, rewards, and eventually fantasy league game-play will be key elements of the Birdie proposition.

So come and join us on this journey — learn more about our proposition and have a look at our upcoming mobile app.

www.birdiefans.com

Join our socials to stay up to date with Birdie — Twitter, Telegram, Discord, and Instagram

#Golf #BGOLF #BirdieCoin #BirdieFans

Disclaimer: The contents of this article are not a solicitation to sell any regulated security or any product or investment or speculative instrument. The information provided is offered for purely informative purposes. Any reader should conduct his / her own due diligence and consult a personal investment advisor before making any decisions related to cryptocurrency or other similar instruments.

Contact info:

Company name : TokenCo Inc.

Contact person : Stefan Petersen

Email : Stefan.petersen@tokencoproducts.com

Location : Cheyenne, USA

