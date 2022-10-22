Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Assault / Grand Larceny
CASE#: 22B4005865
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: October 21, 2022 / 1111 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 31 / Wells
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault / Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Rondie C. Ciccarelli
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 21, 2022, at approximately 1111 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a male subject taking weapons from a residence on VT RT 31, in the Town of Wells.
The male subject stole a crossbow and shotgun from a building on the property, left, and the returned back to the residence. Upon returning to the residence, a family member of the owner’s of the residence confronted the male, identified as Rondie C. Ciccarelli, and told him to leave the property. An argument ensued and Ciccarelli threatened the family member by pointing a handgun at her, causing her to fear serious imminent bodily injury or death.
Troopers located Ciccarelli at his residence in Wells and recovered the property stolen, and firearm used during the incident. He was taken into custody for the offenses of aggravated assault and grand larceny and transported to the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks for processing.
Ciccarelli was subsequently lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correction Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail. He was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, on October 24, 2022 at 1230 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: October 24, 2022 / 1230 hours
