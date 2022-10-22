Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Assault / Grand Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4005865

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren                                                                         

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: October 21, 2022 / 1111 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 31 / Wells

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault / Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Rondie C. Ciccarelli

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 21, 2022, at approximately 1111 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a male subject taking weapons from a residence on VT RT 31, in the Town of Wells.

 

The male subject stole a crossbow and shotgun from a building on the property, left, and the returned back to the residence. Upon returning to the residence, a family member of the owner’s of the residence confronted the male, identified as Rondie C. Ciccarelli, and told him to leave the property. An argument ensued and Ciccarelli threatened the family member by pointing a handgun at her, causing her to fear serious imminent bodily injury or death.  

 

Troopers located Ciccarelli at his residence in Wells and recovered the property stolen, and firearm used during the incident. He was taken into custody for the offenses of aggravated assault and grand larceny and transported to the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks for processing.

 

Ciccarelli was subsequently lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correction Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail. He was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, on October 24, 2022 at 1230 hours.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF   

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: October 24, 2022 / 1230 hours

           

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

