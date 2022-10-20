UZBEKISTAN, October 20 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev meets with the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

As part of an official visit to Turkmenistan, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The President of Uzbekistan emphasized that the large-scale socio-economic reforms initiated by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov have created a solid foundation for building a strong Turkmenistan.

“Today, fraternal Turkmenistan is developing dynamically based on preserving national unity and historical-cultural traditions. This was highly appreciated all over the world”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov's contribution to strengthening friendship and good neighborliness between the two fraternal countries and peoples, as well as bringing them to the level of in-depth strategic partnership, was emphasized.

The parties noted with satisfaction that relations between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are truly an example of an interstate partnership in which there are no unresolved issues.

A wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction on regional and international platforms were discussed in detail at the meeting.

It was noted that the inter-parliamentary dialogue is becoming the most important factor in the further rapprochement of the two peoples.

“We must continue to effectively use the potential of inter-parliamentary interaction to monitor the implementation of agreements at the highest level”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted.

Following the meeting, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov presented Shavkat Mirziyoyev with a puppy of the Alabai breed, especially revered by the Turkmen people.

Source: UzA