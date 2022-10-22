Guardio is Rated as The Best Security Tool to Keep Scammers Away.

Guardio Chrome extension detects phishing, malicious extensions, and other harmful sites, providing users an extra layer of security while surfing the web.

Guardio, a cyber security Chrome extension, is committed to creating a secure digital world for all Chrome users. The extension is designed as an easy-to-use tool that runs in the background of users’ web searches and activates as it locates harmful links, phishing attempts, and malicious downloads.

Guardio’s online defense focuses on five six points: blocking harmful sites, cleaning up unwanted notifications, removing malicious extensions, correcting search hijacking, monitoring for information leaks, and inspecting downloads. Each of these features focuses on the cybercriminal’s ability to disguise an attack for financial gain as innocent and harmless internet activity.

The chief layer of protection Guardio offers for Chrome extension users is blocking harmful sites. Users often find themselves on harmful sites by clicking on unknown links in emails, on social media pages, pop ups and ads. Guardio’s cyber security team has developed in-house features to increase the detection of phishing and other malicious sites to give users greater peace of mind surfing the internet.

For many users, notifications and pop ups are just bothersome, but Guardio recognizes them as legitimate threats to users’ security. A large list of these unwanted items typically is an indication of malware on the device. While Guardio can stop malware before it gets onto a device, it can also easily locate the source and eliminate them once and for all.

Guardio cyber security also understands that sometimes users may use what appears to be a helpful website that ends up utilizing extensions that can steal personal information, install adware, and cause critical damage to a device. Just like with pop ups and notifications, Guardio seeks the root cause of the extension on the device and removes it, while also notifying users before installing anything in the first place.

Another form of malware, search hijack correction, occurs when a third party changes a user’s browser settings without permission, which can include changing the default search provider. Guardio directs any search hijacking attempts to the user’s preferred search engine with a pop up and a confirmation of the preferred search engine.

Guardio works to keep its users' information secure. Whether a user’s data is leaked through an external data break or their own malware, Guardio provides information on past leaks and can alert users in real-time so they can act. The Chrome extension can easily track five different email addresses with one membership for those users who utilize different accounts.

Guardio has spent a considerable amount of time and effort to develop strategies against long-term scams, known as RAT Scam (Remote Access Tools). These fraudulent access tools can allow scammers to remotely take control over a user’s computer to explore their browser and passwords, delete files,

change settings, and even install malware. Guardio recognizes the sites that have RAT downloads and warns users prior to them putting the harmful software onto their device.

In addition to RAT scams, another similar fraudulent download Guardio protects against is tech support scams. These sites disguise themselves on social media sites as tech services companies and post on high-profile stories to get users to visit their page, submit their information and gain access to their victims’ devices. These tech support scams will lock users out of their devices and users will have to call and pay to get their devices unlocked, while the scammers have no intention of unlocking the device. Guardio will highlight these harmful sites to prevent their users from accessing them at all.

Guardio’s security team has discovered a network of crypto attacks on the most prominent brands and targeting the MetaMask wallet. As the blockchain technology improves, it becomes more accessible to the average person, thus making it an easier target for scammers. Scammers have been able to easily duplicate login pages for MetaMask, which has caused users to have unknowingly given the scammers access to their wallets. Guardio recognizes these fraudulent sites and will block access to them, protecting users’ crypto holdings.

Lastly, Guardio works to keep all these harmful products off devices by blocking harmful downloads from the start. Users are notified at the beginning of the download process if it appears the software contains any kind of malware or harmful product.

As Guardio grows and adapts to the ever-evolving cyber security threats of the internet, they are currently developing remote access trojan blocks and identity monitoring. Visit gard.io for live updates for further product development.

About Guardio

Guardio focuses on the browser ecosystem, providing users with harmful site blocks, unwanted notifications cleanup, malicious extension removal, search hijack correction and information leak monitoring. It is a chrome browser antivirus and cleanup tool using AI and machine learning to scan every site users visit. From social media accounts to any cloud service, it will keep users’ information safe from hackers and phishing attacks.

Media Contact

Company Name: Guardio

Contact Person: Moti

Email: Send Email

Country: Israel

Website: https://guard.io/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Guardio is Rated as The Best Security Tool to Keep Scammers Away.