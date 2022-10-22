USPA Nationwide Security launches Miami Mobile Fire Watch Command Center

The USPA Nationwide Security, Miami Fire Watch Service Division launched their Mobile Command Center in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week.

The USPA Nationwide Security, Miami Fire Watch Service Division launched their Mobile Command Center in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week TM. An NFPA press release stated, "This year's Fire Prevention Week campaign theme is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape TM” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.”

USPA Miami Fire Watch Mobile Command Center is the company's second mobile dispatch unit.

There are two slide-out flat floors in this unit, an armless electric awning, exterior compartments, satellite HDTV, HD monitors, two solar generators, a pneumatic mast with PTZ cameras, workstations, and a conference room, among other features included in the unit, said Albina Beici, who delivered it to Miami last Friday.

In support of this year's Fire Prevention Week campaign, "Fire won't wait, Plan Your Escape," USPA held an invite-only event last week to educate their Miami-based clients about fire safety.

In Dade County, off-duty firefighters provide fire watch services to businesses

Miami is protected by both off-duty firefighters and professional security guards as a result of USPA's artificial intelligence fire watch training program. In Miami Beach, Brickell, Homestead, and Coral Gables, the USPA Fire Watch Division has been protecting businesses since 2005.

USPA's mobile command center allows it to dispatch security guards as needed. A hot work fire guard oversees welding activity, while an emergency fire watch guard stands watch in case a fire suppression system malfunction.

USPA Nationwide Security Information

A strong franchise network and local asset network support USPA’s highly trained and experienced security contractors. Therefore, USPA is able to reach a large market segment. In order to remain competitive, the company invested in this cutting-edge command center. USPA Nationwide Security is a leader in the security industry.

USPA Nationwide Security's market segments and service areas in Miami

A number of services are provided by the company, including Miami armed security guards, fire watch services in Dade County, bodyguards, drones, transportation security, travel security, and maritime security.

Quick Facts about USPA Nationwide Security

As of October 2022, the company has been in business for 17.5 years.

The Miami security industry offers a variety of services, such as witness protection, fire watch, armed security guards, bodyguards, and executive protection.

Franchise offices cover the majority of the United States. Covers the entire Caribbean region

USPA is veteran-owned, woman-owned run by retired law enforcement officers.

There have been extremely high ratings for USPA. The rating is 4.9 based on over 300 verified reviews across all platforms

A responsive customer service department.

Makes a significant contribution to charity from its profits.

