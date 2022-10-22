Submit Release
News Search

There were 308 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,865 in the last 365 days.

Quick and Easy Way to Serve Cancer Survivors

Microgreens for Survivors, Donate Today

Show your Support

Show your support for cancer survivors today by donating the gift of greens to Libby's Legacy Microgreen Program.

USA, October 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microgreen Directory is teaming up with Libby's Legacy to support their microgreen program and sponsor a class to teach breast cancer survivors how to grow nutritious microgreens at home. They will leave that class knowing how to grow their own food and have the supplies they need to do it.

Libby's Legacy Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit in Orlando, Florida. What makes Libby's Legacy unique is its microgreen program. They grow and deliver microgreens to cancer survivors. This program has not received grant funding, and we want to keep this program running for years to come.

Why microgreens? Microgreens grow very quickly. Seed to harvest is usually 7-14 days. This quick schedule allows Libby's Legacy to grow on a rotating schedule, delivering Sunflower, Pea, Radish, Salad Mixes, and Broccoli microgreens to their survivors three days a week. Packed with nutritions, microgreens can hold 4-40 times the nutrients of their mature counterpart.

"The Mission of Libby's Legacy Breast Cancer Foundation is to provide comprehensive services to the underserved through education, mammograms, and patient navigation on the journey from diagnosis to survivorship with the compassion to ensure no one fights alone."

Cancer is never "over," and Libby's ensures its survivors have the support they need to continue living and fulfilling their dreams. Microgreen deliveries are two-fold; the recipient receives healthy, nutrient-rich food and a social visit without leaving home.

Microgreen Directory has launched a Go Fund Me, Microgreens for Survivors, for Libby's Legacy to keep their microgreen program running. We are asking everyone to donate today to prove cancer survivors are not alone.

Libby's Legacy Microgreen Program is inspiring. Microgreen Directory hopes to introduce similar programs, supporting cancer survivors through difficult trials. This fundraiser proves that people care about the underserved cancer survivors in their community and are willing to donate and support future microgreen programs for cancer survivors.

Growing microgreens is quick but not cheap. Farms require seeds, lights, trays, and other supplies to keep up with the growing demand for delivering microgreens to survivors. Funds donated will 100% go towards Libby's Microgreen Program.

Microgreen Directory connects microgreen seekers with their local microgreen farm. Sourcing local produce ensures you have the freshest food possible while supporting a neighbor. Microgreen farms are not always easy to find. Use our directory to find your nearest microgreen farm.

Mindi Lovell
Microgreen Directory
+1 435-709-5041
hello@microgreen.directory
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

In Your Corner

You just read:

Quick and Easy Way to Serve Cancer Survivors

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.