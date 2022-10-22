Quick and Easy Way to Serve Cancer Survivors
Show your support for cancer survivors today by donating the gift of greens to Libby's Legacy Microgreen Program.USA, October 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microgreen Directory is teaming up with Libby's Legacy to support their microgreen program and sponsor a class to teach breast cancer survivors how to grow nutritious microgreens at home. They will leave that class knowing how to grow their own food and have the supplies they need to do it.
Libby's Legacy Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit in Orlando, Florida. What makes Libby's Legacy unique is its microgreen program. They grow and deliver microgreens to cancer survivors. This program has not received grant funding, and we want to keep this program running for years to come.
Why microgreens? Microgreens grow very quickly. Seed to harvest is usually 7-14 days. This quick schedule allows Libby's Legacy to grow on a rotating schedule, delivering Sunflower, Pea, Radish, Salad Mixes, and Broccoli microgreens to their survivors three days a week. Packed with nutritions, microgreens can hold 4-40 times the nutrients of their mature counterpart.
"The Mission of Libby's Legacy Breast Cancer Foundation is to provide comprehensive services to the underserved through education, mammograms, and patient navigation on the journey from diagnosis to survivorship with the compassion to ensure no one fights alone."
Cancer is never "over," and Libby's ensures its survivors have the support they need to continue living and fulfilling their dreams. Microgreen deliveries are two-fold; the recipient receives healthy, nutrient-rich food and a social visit without leaving home.
Microgreen Directory has launched a Go Fund Me, Microgreens for Survivors, for Libby's Legacy to keep their microgreen program running. We are asking everyone to donate today to prove cancer survivors are not alone.
Libby's Legacy Microgreen Program is inspiring. Microgreen Directory hopes to introduce similar programs, supporting cancer survivors through difficult trials. This fundraiser proves that people care about the underserved cancer survivors in their community and are willing to donate and support future microgreen programs for cancer survivors.
Growing microgreens is quick but not cheap. Farms require seeds, lights, trays, and other supplies to keep up with the growing demand for delivering microgreens to survivors. Funds donated will 100% go towards Libby's Microgreen Program.
Microgreen Directory connects microgreen seekers with their local microgreen farm. Sourcing local produce ensures you have the freshest food possible while supporting a neighbor. Microgreen farms are not always easy to find. Use our directory to find your nearest microgreen farm.
Mindi Lovell
Microgreen Directory
+1 435-709-5041
hello@microgreen.directory
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
In Your Corner