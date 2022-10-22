Tech expert and social activist Kieran Upadrasta shares the importance of tech for the betterment of society
IRELAND, October 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kieran Upadrasta is a Cyber Security Architect, Information Security Consultant, and Risk Manager, who also work towards bringing positive change in the lives of the poor and discriminated sections of society. In this interview, he shares his thoughts on how tech can play a role in the upliftment of those who are left behind in our society.
Q. Hello Kieran Upadrasta. Let us start straight away. In your experience, how can tech help a common person in improving their well-being?
A. I have over 25 years of experience in business analysis, consulting, technical security strategy, architecture, governance, security analysis, threat assessments, and risk management. In my long career, I have seen how even the smallest of technical advancements can help millions in a positive way. Take cyber security for example. Even a change as small as 2-factor authentication is saving common people from getting trapped in a cyberattack. The positive impact of establishing this system on the emotional, mental and financial well-being of users cannot be calculated. And this is just one small example of how tech impacts our day-to-day lives. Just look at how team collaboration software has completely changed the workplace and how people work. Today, more than ever the hybrid model is a reality, and companies both big and small are learning to adapt to it. All thanks to the technological advancements, We cannot fathom how much freedom and flexibility this switch has brought to millions of workers all across the globe.
Q. You also work as a social activist and have been involved in several activities that have positively impacted so many people. So as a tech expert and social activist, how do you think both can synergize?
It would not be an exaggeration if I say that the tech sector is the fastest-growing sector with some of the biggest innovations happening rapidly and on a scale. By leveraging technology, we can bring the same scale and accessibility to almost every social program.
Q. Can you give an example?
A. Yes sure. So for raising health awareness among the underprivileged, I organize health camps from time to time. During the pandemic, the need for spreading that knowledge was even more important. But due to the situation we were in at that time, physical camps were simply not possible. So, I started organizing digital wellness camps online. So many students, women, and common people joined me on these online camps where I answered their questions and played my part in bringing the right knowledge to them. This was made possible because of Technology only.
Q. That’s a great example. Apart from health, is there any other example you can give from your life where you have been able to use tech to help the masses?
A. There are several. Let’s take education for example. Everyone knows how the legacy education system is lacking when it comes to practical, employable skills that today's companies demand. In this country, there are areas where the employment rate is too low. In one such area, I worked with my network to bring fast and cheap internet. You would not believe the results that a simple change in technology brought. Suddenly kids were using the internet to learn hot in-demand skills and within a year, the employment rate went to an all-time high, as now the new graduates from that area had the right skill that is termed employable by the businesses, all thanks to another technological change, called the Internet.
Q. Thanks Kieran for sharing such valuable insight on the use of Technology for social good. For the readers, can you share where they can learn more about you and your work?
A. Sure. They can find me on LinkedIn: https://uk.linkedin.com/in/kieranupadrasta or check out my website: www.power-of-kindness.com. They can also contact my team member Swathi Gaikwad at swathi@power-of-kindness.com
