Abdallah Salloum Presents at University of Michigan Human-Centered Design Meetup
Manufacturing engineer Abdallah Salloum presented at the annual University of Michigan Human-Centered Design and Engineering meetup.DEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent Supply Chain leader Abdallah Salloum was invited to present at the Human-Centered Design and Engineering (HCDE) meetup where he shared industry experience in human-centered design and the need to design change in order to drive and enable effective change in organizations. The annual event, hosted at the university’s Institute for Advancing Vehicle Systems, took place on the 14th of October. Students had the chance to hear from faculty members, speakers, and other students about available programs and career opportunities.
“I am extremely humbled and excited to share my experience in the manufacturing industry with brilliant minds and engineers-in-the-making,” says Mr. Salloum, Senior Executive and General Manager for GE Healthcare. “Through this event, I hope to inspire more young engineers to seek transformational change in their profession.”
The HCDE is a graduate degree program offered by the Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering in the College of Engineering and Computer Science. It seeks to explore the practical and theoretical issues in designing a product intended for human use. The interdisciplinary program addresses the increasing desire of engineering designers to serve human needs by applying apt design solutions to the product life cycle, while considering user needs, technologies, and business factors.
Abdallah Salloum joined GE Healthcare in 2017, leading the company’s flagship MRI supply chain division to $2.5B in revenue. He was also responsible for key changes to the Supplier Management organization spanning 17 business segments, managing 2,800 suppliers, and driving $19B in annual revenue. Salloum received his bachelor’s degree from William Tyndale College before attending Davenport University, where he graduated with an MBA in strategic management. He is a member of the University of Michigan Industrial Engineering Advisory Board
