Abdallah Salloum Featured on Power Supply Podcast
Prominent manufacturing engineer, Abdallah Salloum was featured on Power Supply PodcastDEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abdallah Salloum was recently featured on Power Supply, a healthcare supply chain podcast focused on navigating the technicalities of logistics, purchasing, contracting, and supplier relationships. Each week, the podcast brings in leaders and innovators from the industry to share their expertise in tackling real-life issues impacting the healthcare supply chain.
“I am truly humbled to be invited as guest speaker for this powerful podcast that is providing valuable knowledge to the public about the healthcare supply chain,” says Mr. Salloum, Senior Executive of Supply Chain Management at GE Healthcare. “I am grateful for the opportunity to share my insight on the supply chain industry and the importance of pushing for end-to-end transparency.”
In this podcast episode, Mr. Salloum discussed the behind-the-scenes of the healthcare supply chain network and how most suppliers do not make every component of their product and rely on their own manufacturers. The number of suppliers in the industry varies, and the bill of material can be outsourced between 70-80%. Thus, establishing an internal framework for managing those relationships is crucial. Industry experts are focused on aligning this framework to protect the market position and enhance the customer experience.
Abdallah Salloum is a leader in systemization and efficient process implementation. He has driven revenues to large growth for companies such as GE Healthcare, TRW Automotive Holdings Corp., Grimaldi Group, Key-Plastics, and GE Oil & Gas. Salloum graduated from Davenport University with his MBA in strategic management. He also holds a bachelor’s degree from William Tyndale College. He is currently a member of the University of Michigan Industrial Engineering Advisory Board.
