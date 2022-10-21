Gov. Wolf Commends Biden Administration for $244.9 Million Investment to Revitalize Pennsylvania’s Abandoned Mine Lands, Create Good Paying Jobs

Governor Tom Wolf commended President Joe Biden for investing a monumental $244.9 million in Pennsylvania to create good-paying jobs and revitalize local economies by reclaiming abandoned mine lands (AML) across the commonwealth. The $244.9 million is available through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and is the largest award to be distributed of the $725 million available in 2022.

“This investment will help to accelerate our work to address the environmental and public health concerns of our legacy energy development,” said Gov. Wolf. “This is a clear example of President Biden delivering on his promise to Build Back Better – reclaiming this land will simultaneously eliminate environmental scars while creating jobs and new land-use opportunities for economic benefit.”

Pennsylvania’s $244.9 million AML award will enable the commonwealth to undertake abandoned mine land remediation projects, which may reduce methane emissions – a key contributor to climate change. AML reclamation projects support vitally needed jobs for coal communities by investing in projects that close dangerous mine shafts, reclaim unstable slopes, improve water quality by treating acid mine drainage, and restore water supplies damaged by mining. AML reclamation projects also enable economic revitalization by reclaiming hazardous land for recreational facilities and other economic redevelopment uses like advanced manufacturing and renewable energy deployment.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocated a total of $11.3 billion in AML funding to be distributed over the next 15 years.

Gov. Wolf has served for two terms as a leader consistently at work for the people of Pennsylvania. Learn more about how his Priorities for Pennsylvania have fueled the commonwealth’s comeback, leaving Pennsylvania in a much better place than when he arrived.