Oct. 26 virtual meeting set for study of I-10/Loop 101 interchange

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting Wednesday evening, Oct. 26, to provide information and gather feedback about potential future changes at the Interstate 10/Loop 101 interchange in the West Valley.

ADOT is currently studying options for adding High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) ramps to provide HOV connections between Loop 101 and I-10. The study team is evaluating other possible improvements at or near other Loop 101 and I-10 cross-street interchanges in the area.

The study also is examining plans for a connector ramp that would directly carry traffic from southbound Loop 101 to 91st Avenue just south of I-10.

The HOV lane connections under study are currently scheduled for construction as soon as 2025 as part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan for the Phoenix area. The project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

ADOT’s virtual public meeting for the I-10/Loop 101 study is scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Join from a computer or smartphone via Zoom with the link https://azdot.gov/I10Loop101-zoom.

Join via telephone by calling (English) +1.253.215.8782 (PIN 884 6281 8790#) or (Spanish) +1.800.941.1840 (PIN 654173#).

During the virtual meeting, ADOT’s project team will present an overview of the study’s components followed by an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide comments.

Visit the project website at azdot.gov/I10_Loop101_TI for more information and to subscribe for project updates by email.