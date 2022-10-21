Submit Release
Choose Your Own Adventure® Hosted the First Ever Book Launch LIVE from Antarctica

Classrooms from all over the world participated in the first book launch in history LIVE from Antarctica in celebration of Lily Simonson's new Choose Your Own Adventure Classic, "Antarctica!"”
WAITSFIELD, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chooseco, publisher of Choose Your Own Adventure® (CYOA) gamebooks, the fourth bestselling children’s book series of all time, hosted the first ever live book launch from Antarctica, Tuesday, October 18 to celebrate the release of their new Classic "Antarctica!" by debut author Lily Simonson.

Bringing the stark continent to life, Dr. Andrew Thurber joined Simonson for a live presentation from a dive hut atop the frozen Antarctic Ocean, outside McMurdo Station, Antarctica. They discussed how Thurber’s scientific discoveries inspired Simonson’s interactive story of intrigue, treachery, and aliens.

The presentation also included footage of Dr. Thurber reading Antarctica while scuba diving beneath the sea ice, making this book launch the first of its kind.

Nearly 80 classrooms pre-registered from across 20 states and multiple countries, including Germany and Argentina, who engaged in a compelling Q&A that followed the 20-minute presentation. A wide range of topics, such as climate change, greenhouse gas sequestration, carbon cycling, and polar ecosystems, were covered as well as the fantastic residents of Antarctica’s extreme environment–from the fuzzy yeti crab to a cowboy hat-wearing sea urchin. Thurber and Simonson also discussed how their longstanding art-science collaboration evolved and led Simonson to spend three months living in Antarctica and scuba diving beneath the sea ice as a National Science Foundation Antarctic Artists and Writers Program Awardee.

Simonson has two upcoming in-person "Antarctica!" panel discussions and book readings. Saturday, November 5 at the Silver Lake Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library and Sunday, November 6 at Mrs. Dalloway's Literary & Garden Arts in Berkeley, California. More details about these events can be found on Chooseco’s website.

Antarctica! is available wherever great literature for children is sold.

Choose Your Own Adventure gamebooks empower children through choice with different endings that encourage readers, especially reluctant readers, to engage with books in a new and exciting way to develop a love of reading.

Choose Your Own Adventure Antarctica! LIVE - The FIRST EVER book launch live from Antarctica!

