3Nations, B.C. regional partnership renewed, strengthened

CANADA, October 21 - A historic partnership agreement between the Province and the 3Nations Society, consisting of the Tahltan, Kaska, and Taku River Tlingit, continues to strengthen their communities, cultures, environmental stewardship, and well-being of their people.

This new agreement, signed on National Truth and Reconciliation Day, provides stable funding for ongoing, community-driven initiatives, and builds on previous successes.

“The Province is a proud and committed partner in this unique example of multi-nation governance, which will better serve people living in a vast portion of northern B.C.,” said Premier John Horgan. “The 3Nations – B.C. regional partnership is a community-led approach that reflects our commitment to action as guided by the Province’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.”

President Chad Norman Day of the Tahltan Central Government said: “This agreement symbolizes a strengthening relationship with the Province, as well as additional commitments and resources for our children and communities to help us maintain our culture, provide additional supports to families, and to better manage and protect wildlife throughout our homelands.”

Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, said: “The territory of the 3Nations comprise 24% of the province. We recognize the need for a unique regional and Indigenous-led approach to community well-being and environmental stewardship in such a vast and remote area. The 3Nations - B.C. regional partnership continues to put Indigenous priorities at the centre of decision making consistent with the goals of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.”

Charmaine Thom, spokesperson, Taku River Tlingit, said: “This is a positive step towards reconciliation, enabling our communities to make tangible steps towards common goals that respects the path and healing each individual Nation needs. It is using the voices of our Elders to take care of our people today and moves us all towards the future in a good way.”

Josie Osborne, Minister of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship, said: “This agreement demonstrates our shared interest in strong, mutually beneficial partnerships that advance reconciliation, self-governance and the well-being of people and communities. 3Nations Society is already proving to be a highly successful model for Tahltan, Kaska and Taku River Tlingit, and is a strong example of multi-nation governance that prioritizes the unique needs of their people and community.”

Danny Case, Chair of the Kaska Dena Council, said: “As I reflect on our collaboration as 3Nations in unity and partnership with the B.C. government on National Truth and Reconciliation Day, I am reminded that if you have the will, the heart and you work hard enough at it, we can achieve anything. My hands are up to all the leadership, Ministers Rankin and Osborne, and our friends and family at home, who we do this great work for.”

3Nations Society is a partnership between the Tahltan, Kaska and Taku River Tlingit where the Nations work together on common goals to strengthen their communities, improve resiliency, be stewards of their lands, and renew traditional and community-based ways of supporting families. What started off as planning for new child and family services in the region led to the development of a “community driven” and “child in the centre” approach.

This new agreement establishes a stable, predictable long-term partnership and funding arrangement. It supports the Nations to plan, design and deliver the services and supports to improve the well-being of their citizens, families and communities. 3Nations provides strategic and operational support for community well-being initiatives, environmental stewardship, education, health, and emergency management across the region.

Learn More:

3Nations: https://3nations.org

Taku River Tlingit: http://trtfn.com

Tahltan Central Government: http://tahltan.org

Kaska Dena Council: https://kaskadenacouncil.com