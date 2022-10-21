Input wanted to strengthen flood planning, response

CANADA, October 21 - With climate change and extreme weather becoming more frequent, people are encouraged to provide feedback about how best to prepare for future flooding in B.C.

The Ministry of Forests and Emergency Management BC are releasing an intentions paper focused on specific actions to mitigate flooding, such as the fall 2021 atmospheric river. The intentions paper provides discussion points about improved assessment, decision-making, preparedness and response, and crucial investments to safeguard communities.

The paper is posted on the Engage BC website, and people have until Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, to provide detailed comments and submissions: engage.gov.bc.ca/bcfloodstrategy

The Province is engaging with First Nations and local governments from October until December 2022. The final strategy will address provincial commitments under the B.C. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act and align with the UN Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction. The Province is also reaching out for feedback across sectors, including natural resources, agriculture and ranching, industry, construction and home building, engineering and road building, tourism and hospitality, and insurance.

The British Columbia Flood Strategy will be released in 2023.

