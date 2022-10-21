TAIWAN, October 21 - President Tsai hosts state banquet for King Mswati III and Inkhosikati LaMashwama of Eswatini

On October 21, President Tsai Ing-wen hosted a state luncheon at the Presidential Office in honor of King Mswati III and Inkhosikati (Queen) LaMashwama of the Kingdom of Eswatini and an Eswatini delegation. The luncheon followed a welcome ceremony with military honors, bilateral talks, and the signing of a joint declaration. In remarks, President Tsai said she looks forward to increasing exchanges between young people in Taiwan and Eswatini, starting with campus exchanges, through which we hope to nurture greater numbers of Taiwan experts who will serve as important bridges of communication between our two nations.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I once again welcome King Mswati III and the delegation to Taiwan. This is Your Majesty's 18th visit. Your Majesty is extremely well acquainted with Taiwan and has long been a good friend to our nation.

I recall receiving a phone call from Your Majesty following the Puyuma Express derailment in 2018. During that conversation, Your Majesty expressed deep concern for those who had lost loved ones and demonstrated how much Your Majesty cares about Taiwan. I would like to take this opportunity to once again express my sincere gratitude for this gesture.

On this visit, princes and princesses have joined Your Majesty. We very much look forward to facilitating more exchanges between the younger generations in Taiwan and Eswatini in the future. In recent years, we have seen more and more students from Eswatini coming to study and participate in activities alongside Taiwanese students. And now, with Taiwan promoting its Bilingual Policy, we welcome English instructors from Eswatini to teach in Taiwan. This will expand bilateral talent exchanges in education.

Looking ahead, we will continue to advance opportunities for young students from both countries to study, interact, and receive training. Starting with campus exchanges, we hope to nurture more Taiwan experts from Eswatini who are just as familiar with our country as Your Majesty the King. They will serve as important bridges of communication between our two nations.

I am delighted to see a dear friend here today. Please convey my highest regards from Taiwan to Her Royal Highness the Queen Mother. Finally, I wish Taiwan and Eswatini everlasting friendship and prosperity. Thank you!

King Mswati III then delivered remarks, saying that this luncheon marks the friendship and cooperation between our two countries, and that his delegation has come to Taiwan to once again renew that friendship. His Majesty then conveyed the greetings of the government and people of Eswatini to their friends in Taiwan. His Majesty mentioned that COVID-19 prevented us from gathering like this, but stated that through technology, he had been in communication with President Tsai to continue their exchanges of views.

King Mswati III expressed his sincere gratitude, on behalf of his compatriots, for Taiwan's support and all it has done for the Kingdom of Eswatini. His Majesty noted that his earlier meeting with President Tsai delivered fruitful discussions on a wide range of areas, including trade. King Mswati III also mentioned that just prior to their meeting, the ministers of foreign affairs of both our countries had signed a joint declaration, and noted the importance of this document. His Majesty then pointed out that President Tsai had expressed that our two governments must sit down and identify how to implement further cooperation now that this agreement had been signed.

King Mswati III also stated that both our countries are very concerned about the current state of the global economy, especially as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and added that there are many related challenges that need to be addressed. Noting how the pandemic has caused tremendous pain in a very short time, His Majesty said that no country can survive on its own, as everyone in the world relies on someone else. His Majesty then expressed hope that our two countries will continue to collaborate and find ways to address challenges together.

King Mswati III conveyed the gratitude of his people and government to President Tsai and the people and government of Taiwan for welcoming Emaswatini who have come to Taiwan to study or work. His Majesty said he was pleased that his people have been treated well even during the difficulties of the pandemic, when they were able to live normal lives and be a part of Taiwanese society. As Taiwan is an advanced country, King Mswati III said it can share its experiences with his country. His Majesty added that Emaswatini are participating in different industries in Taiwan, working as teachers and bankers, among other professions, and expressed his gratitude for Taiwan for providing them with this platform. His Majesty expressed his belief that their time in Taiwan will help them bring their experiences and understanding back to Eswatini.

King Mswati III said that Taiwan is a good friend to Eswatini, and that our countries enjoy excellent cooperation. His Majesty thanked President Tsai again for inviting him to Taiwan and thanked the government for organizing their program on this visit, which they had just begun. His Majesty added that they are looking forward to the rest of the program and wished Taiwan peace and prosperity, and for a good relationship between our two countries.

Eswatini Ambassador Promise Msibi was also in attendance at the banquet.