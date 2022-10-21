Manchin, Capito Announce $440K for Youth Mental Healthcare Services in West Virginia

October 21, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $440,681 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The funding was made possible through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act which passed the Senate and was signed into law in June of 2022, and will help expand mental healthcare services for children and youth in West Virginia.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed additional burdens on many young West Virginians facing mental health issues, and the pandemic has often made it more difficult to access treatment. I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $440K to bolster mental healthcare services in West Virginia schools and communities, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to help ensure our young West Virginians have access to the mental healthcare services they need and deserve.”





“It’s important that we do what we can to ensure our children have quality and accessible health care services, particularly when it comes to mental health. It’s welcome news to see this funding heading to our state’s health department to strengthen available services in West Virginia, and increase access to mental health care in our communities for our youth. Our children in West Virginia are the future of our state, and I will continue to advocate for the services and resources they need to lead healthy and fulfilling lives,” Senator Capito said.