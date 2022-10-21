Oct 18, 2022 - Booneville, MS

by: Blake Alsup, Daily Journal

A $2.2 million investment in workforce development at Northeast Mississippi Community College will be used to enhance training programs and boost the local workforce.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced the multimillion-dollar investment during a press conference at the school's Booneville campus on Tuesday.

"When I ran for governor three years ago, I spent a lot of time talking about the importance of workforce development and workforce training," Reeves said. "I've spent a lot of time bragging on our community colleges because we know that we have an asset here in Mississippi that is exceptionally impressive."

Workforce needs vary by regions, and that's where Mississippi's 15 community colleges step in to offer training programs to meet the needs of their local communities.

"One of the things that our community colleges do such a good job of, and certainly Northeast Mississippi is a leader in this effort, is they recognize the types of industries that exist in their areas, and they work to make sure that they work with industry to help provide the workforce for tomorrow," Reeves said.

The governor presented NEMCC President Dr. Ricky G. Ford with a check for $2,220,629 from Accelerate Mississippi, a statewide workforce development organization that is coordinating efforts to ensure workforce training funds are utilized well.

Ford said the money and the programs it will fund will have a statewide impact.

"This is just the beginning of a journey that is going to enhance the lives of people not only in Northeast Mississippi, but also the people in the state of Mississippi," Ford said.

Ryan Miller, executive director of Accelerate Mississippi, said the funds will advance NEMCC's trucking, advanced manufacturing and fiber optics programs.

"These are funds that are going to allow for more students to gain access to these pathways and find not just jobs, but good jobs and careers, high trajectory careers that will be opportunities not just now but in perpetuity," Miller said.

Click here for more information.