PENNVEST Awards Over $139M to Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority

Allegheny County − October 21, 2022 – Today, State Senator Wayne Fontana announced over $139 million in PENNVEST loans and a grant for the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA).

“I’m proud to see PENNVEST continue to make substantial investments in the PWSA to support clean and reliable water systems in Allegheny County,” said Senator Fontana. “Some of our water infrastructure is about 100 years old. These projects address that aging infrastructure to ensure residents always have access to clean drinking water and that our communities are using systems that are efficient and do not waste water.”

The grant, totaling $6,486,969, will be used to replace lead service lines, and leaking, undersized water mains. The project will also address compliance issues contained within a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Consent Order and Agreement.

Four loans were awarded, totaling $132,911, 509. The loans will be used to support multiple projects, including the replacement of lead service lines, 63,000 feet of water lines, and 3,600 inlets and catch basins. PWSA will also install security upgrades consistent with a recent U.S. Department of Homeland Security risk assessment, including security cameras, electronic access controls, emergency alarm and notification systems, and fencing replacement at multiple sites

Sen. Fontana’s legislation, passed by the General Assembly in 2017, allows local municipal authorities to access state funding for sewer and waterline repairs. Act 44 of 2017, which included the language from his Senate Bill 656, provides communities more options and flexibility to fund these kinds of water infrastructure projects, while saving local taxpayer dollars.

PENNVEST serves communities and citizens of Pennsylvania by funding sewer, storm water and drinking water projects. These projects not only contribute to improving Pennsylvania’s environment and the health of its people, but also provide opportunities for economic growth and jobs for Pennsylvania’s workers. More information is available on the PENNVEST website: https://www.pennvest.pa.gov.

