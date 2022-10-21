Weekly Recap-Gang Members and Sex Offenders Apprehended by RGV Agents

EDINBURG, Texas – This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested nine gang members, three sex offenders (one is also a gang member), and two migrants with warrants.

On October 14, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested a Mexican national who was wanted for questioning regarding his involvement in a vehicle accident that resulted in eight migrant deaths in Del Rio in March 2021. He was transferred to a detention facility pending extradition. On the same day, MCS apprehended a Salvadoran national Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member who admitted to having served twelve years in his home country for homicide.

On October 18, MCS agents apprehend Edwin Perez-Alberto, a Honduran national previously sentenced to almost eight years for carnal knowledge of a child without force and is a registered sex offender in 2020. He was also sentenced to 12 months confinement for threatening a school/medical employee. same day, MCS agents identified a Salvadoran national MS-13 gang member previously sentenced to eight years incarceration for child molestation.

The following day, MCS agents identified a Mexican national who was previously sentenced to 36 months incarceration for the offense of annoy/molest children.

On October 20, MCS agents arrested a Mexican national with a warrant from Minnesota for criminal sexual conduct.

Additionally, RGV agents apprehended seven other migrant gang members associated to MS-13, Paisa, and 18th Street gangs.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

