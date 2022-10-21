Introduction

This web page provides information related to upcoming new and revised product-specific guidances (PSGs) to support the development and approval of safe and effective complex generic drug products.

What is a complex generic drug product?

As described in the GDUFA II Commitment Letter, a complex generic drug product generally means the following—

A product with: a complex active ingredient(s) (e.g., peptides, polymeric compounds, complex mixtures of APIs, naturally sourced ingredients) a complex formulation (e.g., liposomes, colloids) a complex route of delivery (e.g., locally acting drugs such as dermatological products and complex ophthalmological products and otic dosage forms that are formulated as suspensions, emulsions or gels) a complex dosage form (e.g., transdermals, metered dose inhalers, extended release injectables)

Complex drug-device combination products (e.g., auto injectors, metered dose inhalers); and

Other products where complexity or uncertainty concerning the approval pathway or possible alternative approaches would benefit from early scientific engagement.

How often does FDA publish new and revised PSGs?

To support generic drug development and generic drug approval, FDA issues new and revised PSGs on a quarterly and as needed basis. These PSGs, including PSGs for complex generic drug products, when finalized, describe FDA’s current thinking and expectations on how to develop generic drug products to specific reference listed drugs and are intended to assist the generic pharmaceutical industry with identifying the most appropriate methodology and evidence needed to support a specific generic drug’s approval. The published PSGs are announced in the Federal Register and made available to the public on FDA’s website.

What information is being provided on this web page?

For new PSGs for complex generic drug products under development, this web page provides information on the active ingredient(s), the route of administration and dosage form, and the reference listed drug (RLD) application number. In addition to this information, the list of PSGs for complex generic products under revision also includes the planned revision categories. This web page only describes FDA’s plans for issuing new and revised PSGs for these complex generic drug products.

What do the different planned revision categories mean?

For revised PSGs, the planned revision categories briefly describe the nature of the anticipated revisions. Planned revision categories are defined as the following:

Major revision: A PSG is being revised to include additional bioequivalence studies or evidence recommended to support FDA approval.

Minor revision: Any revision that is not considered major, including but not limited to when a PSG is to be revised to remove certain studies, to provide alternative (less burdensome) approaches to the currently recommended studies, to add information on newly approved strengths of the RLD, or to make other recommendations that would not generally result in additional recommended bioequivalence studies or evidence by an ANDA applicant.

Editorial revision: A PSG is being revised to include non-substantive changes such as updating external references, correcting grammatical issues, and streamlining the format of existing recommendations.

FDA will also provide specific information on the planned revision when such information is available for public release.

How often does FDA update this web page?

This web page will be updated each time FDA issues a new quarterly PSG batch. Each update removes the published PSGs and adds any new PSG under development or revision. This advance notice will help generic drug companies to plan for their development of complex generic drug products.

New and Revised PSGs for Complex Generic Drug Products

Below is the list of PSGs for complex generic drug products that FDA plans to issue and the list of PSGs that FDA plans to revise in the coming year. While this list reflects FDA’s effort to be transparent regarding current plans for developing PSGs for complex generic drug products, it should be noted that timing may be subject to change.

Planned New PSGs for Complex Generic Drug Products

Updated October 21, 2022

Active Ingredient(s) Route of Administration Dosage Form RLD or RS Application Number AFAMELANOTIDE SUBCUTANEOUS IMPLANT 210797 AMMONIUM LACTATE TOPICAL CREAM 075774 AMMONIUM LACTATE TOPICAL LOTION 019155 ARIPIPRAZOLE ORAL TABLET 207202 BIMATOPROST OPHTHALMIC IMPLANT 211911 BUDESONIDE ORAL CAPSULE, DELAYED RELEASE 215935 CABOTEGRAVIR INTRAMUSCULAR SUSPENSION, EXTENDED RELEASE 215499 CABOTEGRAVIR; RILPIVIRINE INTRAMUSCULAR SUSPENSION, EXTENDED RELEASE 212888 CALCITONIN SALMON INJECTION INJECTABLE 017808 CASIMERSEN INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 213026 CITRIC ACID; LACTIC ACID; POTASSIUM BITARTRATE VAGINAL GEL 208352 CLINDAMYCIN PHOSPHATE VAGINAL GEL 215650 CLOBETASOL PROPIONATE TOPICAL CREAM 209483 CLOBETASOL PROPIONATE TOPICAL LOTION 213691 DESMOPRESSIN ACETATE NASAL SPRAY, METERED 201656 DEXTROAMPHETAMINE TRANSDERMAL SYSTEM 215401 DIHYDROERGOTAMINE MESYLATE NASAL SPRAY, METERED 213436 DONEPEZIL HYDROCHLORIDE TRANSDERMAL SYSTEM 212304 ETEPLIRSEN INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 206488 ETHINYL ESTRADIOL; SEGESTERONE ACETATE VAGINAL RING 209627 FERRIC DERISOMALTOSE INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 208171 FERRIC PYROPHOSPHATE CITRATE INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 212860 FIDAXOMICIN ORAL FOR SUSPENSION 213138 FLUTICASONE PROPIONATE NASAL SPRAY, METERED 209022 FORMOTEROL FUMARATE; GLYCOPYRROLATE INHALATION AEROSOL, METERED 208294 GIVOSIRAN SODIUM SUBCUTANEOUS SOLUTION 212194 GLUCAGON NASAL POWDER 210134 GOLODIRSEN INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 211970 HYDROCORTISONE RECTAL ENEMA 016199 HYDROCORTISONE ACETATE; PRAMOXINE HYDROCHLORIDE TOPICAL AEROSOL, METERED 086457 INOTERSEN SODIUM SUBCUTANEOUS SOLUTION 211172 LANREOTIDE ACETATE SUBCUTANEOUS SOLUTION 215395 LEUPROLIDE MESYLATE SUBCUTANEOUS EMULSION 211488 LEVODOPA INHALATION POWDER 209184 LEVONORGESTREL INTRAUTERINE INTRAUTERINE DEVICE 208224 LIDOCAINE; TETRACAINE TOPICAL PATCH 021623 LOXAPINE INHALATION POWDER 022549 MAGNESIUM SULFATE; POTASSIUM CHLORIDE; SODIUM SULFATE ORAL TABLET 213135 MANNITOL INHALATION POWDER 202049 MANNITOL INHALATION POWDER 022368 MECHLORETHAMINE HYDROCHLORIDE TOPICAL GEL 202317 MICONAZOLE NITRATE; WHITE PETROLATUM; ZINC OXIDE TOPICAL OINTMENT 021026 MITOMYCIN PYELOCALYCEAL POWDER 211728 MOMETASONE FUROATE IMPLANTATION IMPLANT 209310 MOMETASONE FUROATE NASAL SPRAY, METERED 215712 NALOXONE HYDROCHLORIDE INJECTION INJECTABLE 215457 OBEVIXIBAT ORAL CAPSULE 215498 PATIROMER SORBITEX CALCIUM ORAL POWDER 205739 PATISIRAN SODIUM INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 210922 PEGCETACOPLAN SUBCUTANEOUS SOLUTION 215014 RUXOLITINIB PHOSPHATE TOPICAL CREAM 215309 SIROLIMUS INTRAVENOUS POWDER 213312 SIROLIMUS TOPICAL GEL 213478 TESTOSTERONE NASAL GEL, METERED 205488 TOBRAMYCIN INHALATION POWDER 201688 TRIAMCINOLONE ACETONIDE INJECTION SUSPENSION 211950 TRIAMCINOLONE ACETONIDE INTRA-ARTICULAR FOR SUSPENSION, EXTENDED RELEASE 208845 VARENICLINE TARTRATE NASAL SOLUTION 213978 VILTOLARSEN INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 212154 VOSORITIDE SUBCUTANEOUS POWDER 214938 ZANAMIVIR INHALATION POWDER 021036

Planned Revised PSGs for Complex Generic Drug Products

Updated October 21, 2022