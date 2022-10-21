Introduction

This web page provides information related to upcoming new and revised product-specific guidances (PSGs) to support the development and approval of safe and effective complex generic drug products.

What is a complex generic drug product?

As described in the GDUFA II Commitment Letter, a complex generic drug product generally means the following—

  • A product with:
    • a complex active ingredient(s) (e.g., peptides, polymeric compounds, complex mixtures of APIs, naturally sourced ingredients)
    • a complex formulation (e.g., liposomes, colloids)
    • a complex route of delivery (e.g., locally acting drugs such as dermatological products and complex ophthalmological products and otic dosage forms that are formulated as suspensions, emulsions or gels)
    • a complex dosage form (e.g., transdermals, metered dose inhalers, extended release injectables)
  • Complex drug-device combination products (e.g., auto injectors, metered dose inhalers); and
  • Other products where complexity or uncertainty concerning the approval pathway or possible alternative approaches would benefit from early scientific engagement.

How often does FDA publish new and revised PSGs?

To support generic drug development and generic drug approval, FDA issues new and revised PSGs on a quarterly and as needed basis. These PSGs, including PSGs for complex generic drug products, when finalized, describe FDA’s current thinking and expectations on how to develop generic drug products to specific reference listed drugs and are intended to assist the generic pharmaceutical industry with identifying the most appropriate methodology and evidence needed to support a specific generic drug’s approval. The published PSGs are announced in the Federal Register and made available to the public on FDA’s website.

What information is being provided on this web page?

For new PSGs for complex generic drug products under development, this web page provides information on the active ingredient(s), the route of administration and dosage form, and the reference listed drug (RLD) application number. In addition to this information, the list of PSGs for complex generic products under revision also includes the planned revision categories. This web page only describes FDA’s plans for issuing new and revised PSGs for these complex generic drug products.

What do the different planned revision categories mean?

For revised PSGs, the planned revision categories briefly describe the nature of the anticipated revisions. Planned revision categories are defined as the following:

  • Major revision: A PSG is being revised to include additional bioequivalence studies or evidence recommended to support FDA approval.
  • Minor revision: Any revision that is not considered major, including but not limited to when a PSG is to be revised to remove certain studies, to provide alternative (less burdensome) approaches to the currently recommended studies, to add information on newly approved strengths of the RLD, or to make other recommendations that would not generally result in additional recommended bioequivalence studies or evidence by an ANDA applicant.
  • Editorial revision: A PSG is being revised to include non-substantive changes such as updating external references, correcting grammatical issues, and streamlining the format of existing recommendations.

FDA will also provide specific information on the planned revision when such information is available for public release.

How often does FDA update this web page?

This web page will be updated each time FDA issues a new quarterly PSG batch. Each update removes the published PSGs and adds any new PSG under development or revision. This advance notice will help generic drug companies to plan for their development of complex generic drug products.  

New and Revised PSGs for Complex Generic Drug Products

Below is the list of PSGs for complex generic drug products that FDA plans to issue and the list of PSGs that FDA plans to revise in the coming year. While this list reflects FDA’s effort to be transparent regarding current plans for developing PSGs for complex generic drug products, it should be noted that timing may be subject to change.

 

Planned New PSGs for Complex Generic Drug Products
Updated October 21, 2022

Active Ingredient(s)

Route of Administration

Dosage Form

RLD or RS Application Number
AFAMELANOTIDE SUBCUTANEOUS IMPLANT 210797
AMMONIUM LACTATE TOPICAL  CREAM 075774
AMMONIUM LACTATE TOPICAL  LOTION 019155
ARIPIPRAZOLE ORAL TABLET 207202
BIMATOPROST OPHTHALMIC IMPLANT 211911
BUDESONIDE ORAL CAPSULE, DELAYED RELEASE 215935
CABOTEGRAVIR INTRAMUSCULAR SUSPENSION, EXTENDED RELEASE 215499
CABOTEGRAVIR; RILPIVIRINE INTRAMUSCULAR SUSPENSION, EXTENDED RELEASE 212888
CALCITONIN SALMON INJECTION INJECTABLE 017808
CASIMERSEN INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 213026
CITRIC ACID; LACTIC ACID; POTASSIUM BITARTRATE VAGINAL GEL 208352
CLINDAMYCIN PHOSPHATE  VAGINAL GEL 215650
CLOBETASOL PROPIONATE TOPICAL CREAM 209483
CLOBETASOL PROPIONATE TOPICAL LOTION 213691
DESMOPRESSIN ACETATE NASAL SPRAY, METERED 201656
DEXTROAMPHETAMINE TRANSDERMAL SYSTEM 215401
DIHYDROERGOTAMINE MESYLATE NASAL SPRAY, METERED 213436
DONEPEZIL HYDROCHLORIDE TRANSDERMAL SYSTEM 212304
ETEPLIRSEN INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 206488
ETHINYL ESTRADIOL; SEGESTERONE ACETATE VAGINAL RING 209627
FERRIC DERISOMALTOSE INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 208171
FERRIC PYROPHOSPHATE CITRATE INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 212860
FIDAXOMICIN ORAL FOR SUSPENSION 213138
FLUTICASONE PROPIONATE NASAL SPRAY, METERED 209022
FORMOTEROL FUMARATE; GLYCOPYRROLATE INHALATION AEROSOL, METERED 208294
GIVOSIRAN SODIUM SUBCUTANEOUS SOLUTION 212194
GLUCAGON NASAL POWDER 210134
GOLODIRSEN INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 211970
HYDROCORTISONE RECTAL ENEMA 016199
HYDROCORTISONE ACETATE; PRAMOXINE HYDROCHLORIDE TOPICAL AEROSOL, METERED 086457
INOTERSEN SODIUM SUBCUTANEOUS SOLUTION 211172
LANREOTIDE ACETATE SUBCUTANEOUS SOLUTION 215395
LEUPROLIDE MESYLATE SUBCUTANEOUS EMULSION 211488
LEVODOPA INHALATION POWDER 209184
LEVONORGESTREL INTRAUTERINE INTRAUTERINE DEVICE 208224
LIDOCAINE; TETRACAINE TOPICAL PATCH 021623
LOXAPINE INHALATION POWDER 022549
MAGNESIUM SULFATE; POTASSIUM CHLORIDE; SODIUM SULFATE ORAL TABLET 213135
MANNITOL INHALATION POWDER 202049
MANNITOL INHALATION POWDER 022368
MECHLORETHAMINE HYDROCHLORIDE TOPICAL GEL 202317
MICONAZOLE NITRATE; WHITE PETROLATUM; ZINC OXIDE TOPICAL OINTMENT 021026
MITOMYCIN PYELOCALYCEAL POWDER 211728
MOMETASONE FUROATE IMPLANTATION IMPLANT 209310
MOMETASONE FUROATE NASAL SPRAY, METERED 215712
NALOXONE HYDROCHLORIDE INJECTION INJECTABLE 215457
OBEVIXIBAT ORAL CAPSULE 215498
PATIROMER SORBITEX CALCIUM ORAL POWDER 205739
PATISIRAN SODIUM INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 210922
PEGCETACOPLAN SUBCUTANEOUS SOLUTION 215014
RUXOLITINIB PHOSPHATE TOPICAL CREAM 215309
SIROLIMUS INTRAVENOUS POWDER 213312
SIROLIMUS TOPICAL GEL 213478
TESTOSTERONE NASAL GEL, METERED 205488
TOBRAMYCIN INHALATION  POWDER 201688
TRIAMCINOLONE ACETONIDE INJECTION SUSPENSION 211950
TRIAMCINOLONE ACETONIDE INTRA-ARTICULAR FOR SUSPENSION, EXTENDED RELEASE 208845
VARENICLINE TARTRATE NASAL SOLUTION 213978
VILTOLARSEN INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 212154
VOSORITIDE SUBCUTANEOUS POWDER 214938
ZANAMIVIR INHALATION POWDER 021036

 

Planned Revised PSGs for Complex Generic Drug Products
Updated October 21, 2022

Active Ingredient(s) Route of Administration Dosage Form RLD or RS Application Planned Revision Category (Brief Reason)
ACYCLOVIR BUCCAL TABLET 203791 Editorial Revision: Update language

Minor Revision: Clarify in vivo study 
AZELAIC ACID TOPICAL GEL 021470 Minor Revision: Add an in vitro BE option as an alternative BE approach  
BENZOYL PEROXIDE; CLINDAMYCIN PHOSPHATE TOPICAL GEL  050819 Minor Revision: Add an in vitro BE option as an alternative BE approach  
DAUNORUBICIN CITRATE INJECTION INJECTABLE, LIPOSOMAL 050704 Editorial Revision: Correct typos

Minor Revision: Clarify in vivo study design
DICLOFENAC EPOLAMINE TOPICAL SYSTEM 021234 Editorial Revision:  Update the language

Minor Revision: Add links or references to general guidance; Comply with CDISC
FERRIC OXYHYDROXIDE
(Previous active ingredient name: Iron Dextran)		 INJECTION INJECTABLE 017441 Editorial Revision: Update the active ingredient name

Minor Revision: Provide more details on product characterization; Add additional in vivo study design option
FERRIC OXYHYDROXIDE
(Previous active ingredient name: Sodium Ferric Gluconate Complex)		 INJECTION INJECTABLE 020955 Editorial Revision: Update the active ingredient name

Minor Revision: Provide more details on product characterization; Add additional in vivo study design option
FERUMOXYTOL INTRAVENOUS SOLUTION 022180 Editorial Revision: Correct typos; Update the language

Minor Revision: Clarify in vivo study design
FLUOROURACIL TOPICAL CREAM 020985 Minor Revision: Add an in vitro BE option as an alternative BE approach 
GOSERELIN ACETATE IMPLANTATION IMPLANT 019726 Editorial Revision: Update the language

Minor Revision: Clarify in vivo study design

Major Revision: Add additional partial Area Under the Curve (pAUC) recommendations
GOSERELIN ACETATE IMPLANTATION IMPLANT 020578 Editorial Revision: Update the language

Minor Revision: Clarify in vivo study design

Major Revision: Add additional pAUC recommendations
ICOSAPENT ETHYL ORAL CAPSULE 202057 Minor Revision: Add information on newly approved strengths of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD)
LANREOTIDE ACETATE SUBCUTANEOUS SOLUTION 022074 Editorial Revision:  Update the language

Minor Revision: Add recommendations for device comparisons
LEVONORGESTREL INTRAUTERINE INTRAUTERINE DEVICE 203159 Minor Revision: Clarify in vitro and in vivo BE study designs
LIDOCAINE TOPICAL OINTMENT 008048 Minor Revision:  Clarify in vitro study design; Add links or references to general guidance
LIDOCAINE TOPICAL PATCH 207962 Minor Revision: Change study design for in vivo BE studies
OXYCODONE ORAL CAPSULE, EXTENDED RELEASE 208090 Editorial Revision: Update the language

Minor Revision: Add links or references to general guidance
 
Major Revision: Add additional in vitro feeding tube studies
PALIPERIDONE PALMITATE INTRAMUSCULAR SUSPENSION, EXTENDED RELEASE 022264 Minor Revision: Clarify in vivo study design
PROGESTERONE VAGINAL GEL 020701 Editorial Revision:  Update the language

Minor Revision: Add an in vitro BE option as an alternative BE approach; Clarify in vivo study design; Add recommendations for device comparisons; Comply with CDISC
RIFAXIMIN ORAL TABLET 021361 Major Revision:  Add in vivo BE study 
SODIUM PHOSPHATE, DIBASIC, ANHYDROUS; SODIUM PHOSPHATE, MONOBASIC, MONOHYDRATE ORAL TABLET 021892 Editorial Revision: Update language
SUCRALFATE  ORAL SUSPENSION  019138 Minor Revision: Provide more details on in vitro testing 
SUCRALFATE  ORAL TABLET 018333 Minor Revision: Provide more details on in vitro testing 
SUMATRIPTAN SUCCINATE SUBCUTANEOUS INJECTABLE 020080 Minor Revision: Clarify in vitro study design

 

 

 