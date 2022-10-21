Submit Release
TrueCar+ Launches Accessories Menu

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. TRUE, the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, has launched an expansive accessories menu as part of TrueCar+, the company's online car buying platform that is currently live in Florida. The accessories menu features more than 12,000 hardware parts for car buyers to choose from, which is believed to be the largest multi-brand online offering in any automotive online marketplace worldwide.

"Accessories are another way of customizing the online vehicle purchase to each individual buyer, while offering additional margin opportunities to dealers," said Mike Darrow, President and CEO at TrueCar. "We're continuing to expand TrueCar+ capabilities with this latest offering and delivering to consumers the tools needed to purchase a vehicle online."

TrueCar+ employs a VIN-specific fitment rules engine to match up the right accessories with any vehicle in inventory. On the site, each accessory part is described in detail with photos and optional animations and videos. Accessories selected can be included in the lease and finance calculation subject to individual lender rules.

This proprietary functionality stems from TrueCar's recent acquisition of Digital Motors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedInFacebook or Twitter. TrueCar media email: pr@truecar.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecar-launches-accessories-menu-301656325.html

SOURCE TrueCar.com

