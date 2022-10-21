Media Advisory - Ontario Power Generation - Darlington Nuclear Station Update

CLARINGTON, ON, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation President Ken Hartwick will be joined by Canada Infrastructure Bank CEO Ehren Cory, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith for an important announcement about nuclear energy.

Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Time: 9:45 a.m. Media are asked to arrive by 9:00 a.m.

Location: Darlington Energy Complex

1855 Energy Drive

Clarington, ON

Event will be livestreamed. Details to come.

SOURCE Canada Infrastructure Bank