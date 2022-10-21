Media Advisory - Ontario Power Generation - Darlington Nuclear Station Update
CLARINGTON, ON, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation President Ken Hartwick will be joined by Canada Infrastructure Bank CEO Ehren Cory, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith for an important announcement about nuclear energy.
Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Time: 9:45 a.m. Media are asked to arrive by 9:00 a.m.
Location: Darlington Energy Complex
1855 Energy Drive
Clarington, ON
Event will be livestreamed. Details to come.
