South Florida Business Community Revving Up; Entrepreneurs' Organization Debuts Industry-First Partnership at NASCAR Event in Miami

Entrepreneurs' Organization of South Florida—the third largest and fastest-growing chapter of the global EO business network—is set to debut a first-of-its-kind partnership and exclusive VIP experience at the NASCAR Cup Series in Miami, attracting business leaders from across the U.S. and highlighting the chapter's explosive growth of new members.

PLANTATION, Fla. (PRWEB) October 21, 2022

The Entrepreneurs' Organization of South Florida (EO South Florida) is excited to announce its partnership with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) for the NASCAR Cup Series event at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23rd. A first for the world of auto racing, the partnership will bring together eight separate South Florida companies to be the primary sponsor of break-out racing pro Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team for the upcoming race in Miami.

As part of the international Entrepreneurs' Organization—a global non-profit peer-to-peer network dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve greater business success—this special partnership with FRM highlights the run-away success that the South Florida business community has seen in recent years as new business interest and residents flock to the region. Boasting more than 300 members throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, South Florida is the third largest EO chapter in the world, as well as the fastest growing. Helping drive the economic engine of the region, EO South Florida member companies employ over 8,000 professionals and earn a combined revenue approaching $3 billion dollars.

In line with the diverse range of businesses that comprise the EO South Florida chapter, sponsoring companies for the No. 38 car span across numerous industry sectors including financial services, digital technologies, consumer goods and manufacturing, construction supplies, entertainment, health & wellness, and more:



ValidiFI

Direct Colors

Paw.com

Team Bennett

Gold Aviation Services

Streeme.TV

CloudHesive

GAINSWave®

The chapter's entrance into the world of NASCAR will provide its members with access to networking opportunities and critical learning experiences usually reserved for large corporate giants who typically sponsor professional racing teams.

As the EO South Florida-branded #38 Ford Mustang races off the starting line, chapter members and their guests will be treated to an exclusive VIP experience hosted at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Local business owners will have an opportunity to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs across countless industries, and learn more about the business of motorsports through direct one-one-one access to team members and drivers.

"We are thrilled to be part of this industry-first collaboration with premier partners like Front Row Motorsports and to bring this exciting event as an opportunity for our members," said Lil Roberts, President of EO South Florida. "In addition to enjoying the thrill of the speedway, it offers incredible opportunities for South Florida business owners to learn from others and open doors in all-new areas of business."

Roberts added: "We're also proud of what this partnership represents for our chapter and the region. At a time when many stare down various economic fears, South Florida continues to blaze a trail forward with bright optimism. The region's population growth in recent years has brought with it the largest expansion that our chapter has seen over the past two decades. We are attracting talented entrepreneurs from across the country who want to be part of our vibrant business community, and we will continue to drive the South Florida economy toward excellence."

Todd Gilliland and the EO South Florida No. 38 Ford Mustang hit the track at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. View photos of the sponsored car in the Dropbox, HERE.

For additional information about this exciting partnership between FRM and EO South Florida, or for any questions on gaining entry to the VIP event, please contact matthew@redbanyan.com.

About Entrepreneurs' Organization

The Entrepreneurs' Organization is a high-quality support network of 16,500+ diverse business leaders from more than 60 countries. We help entrepreneurs achieve their full potential through the power of life-enhancing connections, shared experiences, and collaborative learning.

EO has been helping entrepreneurs achieve transformational growth since 1987. Our member network is committed to learning and helping each other succeed. Gain access to the world's top experts. Grow beyond your personal limits. Make breakthroughs as you redefine and realize your goals in life and in business.

Today's EO members employ more than four million people worldwide and the network continues to thrive and grow. South Florida is one of the top five EO Chapters in the world, boasting over 300 members in multiple industries. EO South Florida encompasses Miami, Broward and Palm Beach Counties with member companies employing more than 8,000 and earning combined revenues approaching $3 Billion dollars. Our Chapter includes owners and founders of businesses you know, work with, that create jobs and opportunities within our community. Our members make up the core parts of our economic, social, and cultural engine.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

