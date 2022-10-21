American Samoa, USA launches Online LLC Registration Website
Pago Pago, American Samoa
Anyone from any state, territory, or country can know how LLC formed in the United States. No American Samoa address is needed. No USA citizenship is required.
An LLC offers a legal structure that protects the owners personal assets. This applies to all members of the LLC. American Samoa LLCs are protected by both State and US Federal Laws. 0% LLC Taxes”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Samoa is the ideal location to start an LLC in today's fast-paced, interconnected world. In business terms, LLC is an acronym that stands for limited liability company. A limited liability company exists to limit the liability of company owners in the event of a business slowdown or failure. With an LLC, creditors cannot come after personal assets to satisfy debts incurred by the LLC. There are so many benefits to making an LLC in American Samoa, we wholeheartedly believe that it is the best state to start LLC entities in America today.
LLC startup costs in American Samoa
The Samoan Islands are around 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The first island of American Samoa to become a territory of the United States was Tutuila, in the year 1900. One of the benefits of starting an LLC in American Samoa is that individuals are not required to file state taxes. In official terms, American Samoa is not legally a state, the way California or Nevada are, but a territory; other territories with similar statuses are Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. American Samoa has its own, independent tax authority.
Residents of American Samoa are considered U.S. nationals, but they do not qualify for citizenship; this is the only territory whose people do not qualify for birthright citizenship. This arrangement was established at the request of the local government of American Samoa. They felt that bestowing U.S. citizenship upon people born in American Samoa would threaten their local culture, and endanger their historic method of transferring local real estate ownership via tribal titles and ancestry. Local laws also limit property ownership to those of a minimum of 50% Samoan ancestry; the U.S. Constitution would require those laws to be abolished.
In 2019, a Utah court ruled that those born in American Samoa should be given U.S. citizenship; however, this ruling was overturned by the 10th Circuit in 2021.
No Taxation Without Representation
Another benefit is that, since American Samoa only has non-voting representation in Congress, income earned in American Samoa can be excluded from State tax. No taxation without representation is still a legal principle in America today. Take advantage of this longstanding American legal tradition by making an LLC application in American Samoa.
Protection from Frivolous Lawsuits
Another excellent reason to start an LLC in American Samoa is the protections afforded to LLC members by its physical location. American Samoa is a several-hour flight from Hawaii, which is itself already a 5-6 hour flight from Southern California. Suing an LLC based in American Samoa will require the other parties' attorneys to make a court appearance in front of a judge in a court on American Samoan soil. The airfare alone will cost thousands of dollars, on top of court fees. This ensures that unscrupulous lawyers who make a living filing frivolous lawsuits on behalf of clients suing in bad faith will think twice before suing an American Samoa LLC.
What are limited liability companies in American Samoa?
LLC Available Worldwide
Anonymity
An American Samoa LLC is always anonymous, meaning it does not disclose the names of its owners to the public. This is critical in today's LLC digital world.
Personal Asset Protection
An LLC offers a legal structure that protects the owner's personal assets. This applies to all members of the LLC. American Samoa LLCs are protected by both State and United States Federal Laws.
0% LLC Taxes
LLCs formed in American Samoa do not pay state LLC tax, corporate income tax, LLC Unitary taxman franchise tax, or inventory tax.
Protect against Frivolous lawsuits
American Samoas' remote location shields businesses from frivolous lawsuits. If individuals want to sue a business in American Samoa individuals will need to fly there and show up in physical court.
Registered Agents
Save money on registered agent costs by being LLCs being own Registered Agent. Businesses do not need an address in American Samoa to be registered agents there. This had made the process simple and easy for anyone!
Free IRS EIN Tax Number directly from IRS.GOV
Obtain an IRS Federal Tax EIN online for an American Samoa LLC at IRS.GOV
Create an LLC in American Samoa online at https://llc.as.gov
The perk of forming an American Samoan LLC is to enjoy a high degree of flexibility. To get the full variability and flexibility of an LLC in American Samoa, use a dedicated portal to speed up and streamline the formation of an LLC. In the end, most business owners are joyous to find out how much they saved their valuable time through the Official US Government Website.
How to start LLC in American Samoa
Setting up a limited liability company (LLC) in American Samoa can help establish an independent legal entity for conducting business operations and holding cryptocurrencies such as NFTs. LLCs are available in states, territories, and insular areas such as Puerto Rico and American Samoa. Also known as Limited Liability Companies, LLCs are special entities created under state laws that provide liability protection to owners involved in business activities.
