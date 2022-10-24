2022 William H. Webster Profiles in Leadership Awards Honorees Announced

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Economic Security Alliance (NESA) is pleased to announce that the Inaugural Ceremony for the William H. Webster Profiles in Leadership Awards was held on Friday, October 7, 2022. This prestigious awards program tracks Judge Webster’s seven decades of patriotic public service and is focused on recognizing individuals who have maintained the highest standards of public service that are trademarks of Judge Webster's dedicated service to the country he so dearly loves. Judge Webster is the recipient of numerous awards and honors of the highest distinction for civilian service.

The Honorable William H. Webster’s service record:

- Officer in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War

- U. S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri

- Federal District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Missouri

- Federal Appellate Court Judge for the Eighth Circuit

- Third Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

- 14th Director of the Central Intelligence Agency

- Chairman of the Homeland Security Secretary’s Homeland Security Advisory Council

Awards have been established in each of the categories of Judge Webster’s unprecedented and unwavering commitment to defend the interests of the United States and his fellow citizens, including; Military/Defense; Prosecutorial Community; Judiciary; Law Enforcement; Intelligence Community, and Homeland Security . . . as well as a Special Recognition Award from time to time.

2022 Honorees

INAUGURAL AWARD –

Honoree: The Honorable William H. Webster

Presented by: Lynn Mattice, President, National Economic Security Alliance

MILITARY/DEFENSE CATEGORY AWARD

Honoree: General USMC (ret.) Joseph F. Dunford,

19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Presented by: Admiral USN (ret.) James A. “Sandy” Winnefeld, Chairman of the Nominating Committee, and Lt. General USAF Michael T. Plehn, President of the National Defense University

PROSECUTORIAL COMMUNITY CATEGORY AWARD

Honoree: The Honorable Bill J. Williams

Former U.S. Attorney for Oregon, Serving Under Both the Obama and Trump Administrations

Presented by: The Honorable George Terwilliger, Representing the Nominating Committee, and Holly McMahon, Director, American Bar Association's Standing Committee on Law and National Security

JUDICIARY CATEGORY AWARD

Honoree: Chief Judge Lee H. Rosenthal

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas

Presented by: Senior Judge Royce C. Lamberth, Chairman of the Nominating Committee

LAW ENFORCEMENT CATEGORY AWARDS

Federal Law Enforcement Award

Honoree: The Honorable Robert S. Mueller III

Former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

Presented by: The Honorable Karen Tandy, Representing the Nominating Committee, and Terrence M. Cunningham, Deputy Executive Director and COO of the International Association of Chiefs of Police

State, Local, Tribal & Territorial Law Enforcement Award

Honoree: Charles H. Ramsey

Former Commissioner of Police, Philadelphia, PA, and Chief Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police

Presented by: Dwayne Crawford, Representing the Nominating Committee, and Terrence M. Cunningham, Deputy Executive Director and COO of the International Association of Chiefs of Police

INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY CATEGORY AWARD

Honoree: Harry L. Wetherbee,

Former Senior Executive of the Central Intelligence Agency

Presented by: Adm USN (ret.) Mike McConnell, Chairman of the Nominating Committee, and Dr. J. Scott Cameron, President of the National Intelligence University

HOMELAND SECURITY CATEGORY AWARD

Honoree: The Honorable Kenneth L. Wainstein

Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis at the Department of Homeland Security

Presented by: The Honorable Jeh C. Johnson, Chairman of the Nominating Committee, and Rob Walker, Executive Director, Homeland Security Experts Group

SPECIAL RECOGNITION CATEGORY AWARD

Honoree: The Honorable William R. Evanina

Former Director, National Counterintelligence and Security Center

Serving Under Both the Obama and Trump Administrations

Presented by: Lynn Mattice, President, National Economic Security Alliance

Leaders in our government play an important role in safeguarding the economic security of our country, which as Judge Webster emphasized in his acceptance speech before the ceremony’s audience, “America’s Economic Security is our number one National Security issue today and for the foreseeable future.”

The NESA is proud to have established these awards recognizing individuals who have distinguished themselves as leaders and who demonstrated a number of the leadership traits Judge Webster has established as a standard for others to follow. Each nominating committee had a detailed guide and rigorous process to follow in selecting the honoree for their respective categories.

The NESA is proud to have the National Defense University; the National Intelligence University; the International Association of Chiefs of Police; the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on Law and National Security; and the Homeland Security Expert’s Group as prestigious partners for the various categories of the William H. Webster Profiles in Leadership Awards. Their involvement elevates these leadership awards to a level that has not been previously achieved and makes these awards even more special to the honorees.

The NESA would like to thank our outstanding sponsors: The Boeing Company, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman. We would also like to thank the other generous donors who have helped to make this awards ceremony and the work of the NESA possible.

Last, but not least, the NESA is indebted to the incredible group of luminaries who have volunteered their time and efforts to the organizing committee and various nominating committees for this awards program. The entire list of participants is available on the NESA’s website: www.4nesa.org.

The National Economic Security Alliance is a nonpartisan IRS-designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity. The NESA needs your support to continue the vital work we do to safeguard the American dream for our current and future generations. America’s Economic Security depends on your generous support: Please go to www.4nesa.org to donate and support America’s future.