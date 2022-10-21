St Johnsbury Barracks/VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A4008286

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/21/22 / 0900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr St Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jason Langmaid

AGE: 47 years

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

While Troopers were serving a subpoena, they learned that Jason Langmaid was in violation of his conditions of release from an incident that occurred in September 2021 by being less than 300 feet away from the victim. Langmaid was issued a flash cite to appear in court, processed and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/22 at 1300 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

