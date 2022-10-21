St Johnsbury Barracks/VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4008286
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/21/22 / 0900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr St Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jason Langmaid
AGE: 47 years
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
While Troopers were serving a subpoena, they learned that Jason Langmaid was in violation of his conditions of release from an incident that occurred in September 2021 by being less than 300 feet away from the victim. Langmaid was issued a flash cite to appear in court, processed and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/22 at 1300 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
SGT Lyle Decker
Vermont State Police
Troop A
St. Johnsbury Barracks