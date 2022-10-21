Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,146 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks/VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4008286

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  SGT Lyle Decker                           

STATION:  VSP-St Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/21/22 / 0900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr St Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jason Langmaid                                              

AGE: 47 years

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

While Troopers were serving a subpoena, they learned that Jason Langmaid was in violation of his conditions of release from an incident that occurred in September 2021 by being less than 300 feet away from the victim. Langmaid was issued a flash cite to appear in court, processed and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/22 at 1300 hours           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

SGT Lyle Decker

Vermont State Police

Troop A

St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks/VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.