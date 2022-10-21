District of Columbia Unemployment Rate Improves to 4.7 Percent in September

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in September 2022; this was a decrease of 0.4 percentage points from the revised August 2022 rate of 5.1 percent.



"The District remains a sought-after destination to live and work,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “The continued investment in professional development and quality training connects workers and employers. I am filled with workforce pride as the District continues its resurgence and industries welcome new talent."



The District’s preliminary September job estimates show an increase of 5,700 jobs, for a total of 768,700 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 4,100 jobs. The public sector increased by 1,600 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.



The number of employed District residents decreased by 1,100, from 365,200 in August 2022 to 364,100 in September 2022. The civilian labor force for the District decreased by 2,800 from 385,000 in August 2022 to 382,200 in September 2022. The labor force participation rate declined by 0.3 percentage points from 73.0 percent in August 2022 to 72.7 percent in September 2022.



Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,100 jobs, jobs have remained the same or 0% from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector decreased by 300 jobs, after decreasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 15,100 jobs, jobs increased by 100 or .67 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector remained the same, after increasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 30,700 jobs, jobs increased by 1,400 or 4.78 percent from a year ago.

Information sector decreased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 19,300 jobs, jobs decreased by 400 jobs or 2.03 percent for a year ago.

Financial Activities sector decreased by 200 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 26,700 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,500 jobs or 5.32 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector decreased by 200 jobs, after a decrease of 800 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 175,500 jobs, jobs increased by 7,900 or 4.71 percent from a year ago.

ducational and Health Services sector increased by 3,500 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 123,600 jobs, jobs increased by 3,100 or 2.57 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 1,400 jobs, after a decrease of 600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 70,200 jobs, jobs increased by 11,400 or 19.39 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector remained the same, after a decrease of 800 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 73,600 jobs, jobs increased by 2,400 or 3.37 percent from a year ago.



Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents decreased by 1,100 over the month to 364,100. The civilian labor force decreased by 2,800 to 382,200.

One year ago, total employment was 360,200 and the civilian labor force was 385,100. The number of unemployed was 24,900, and the unemployment rate was 6.5 percent.



NOTES: The September 2022 final and October 2022 preliminary unemployment rates, will be released on Friday November 18, 2022. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE.



Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined using two different monthly surveys.



Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).



Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).



Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.



Data reflects 2021 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.