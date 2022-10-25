Don’t Give Up on Satisfying Sex: Here are the Cutting Edge, Non-Invasive Sexual Wellness Treatments Now in Canada

Dr. Fatemeh Ghannadi is among the first doctors in Vancouver to specialize in sexual rejuvenation and knows the technology that makes a difference

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a premier sexual wellness provider in Canada, Dr. Fatemeh Ghannadi talks to hundreds of patients and knows what they need. A fulfilling sex life is at the top of the list for true Intimacy with a partner and overall happiness. As men and women age, changes in the body often lead to problems with sexual function - painful sex, inability to reach climax, and more. Ghannadi is passionate about helping men and women reach their optimal sexual health in the easiest, most non-invasive way possible and has tremendous success with cutting-edge technology to bring back the mojo without lasers, surgery, needles, and probing. With Cliovana for women and Precision ED for men, she provides treatments with soundwave technology, which has been used to treat various soft tissue issues for 40 years.“There is no reason to wait for satisfying sex. Only 33% of women reach an orgasm every time, and almost 50% of Canadian men over 40 suffer from some form of erectile dysfunction,” says Dr. Ghannadi, Founder of Seawall Medical and Anti-aging Centre and faculty member at UBC’s Department of Family Medicine. “Most people suffer in silence, worried that there is no solution or that the solution involves an invasive procedure. I have seen people’s lives change with these two easy soundwave solutions.”Dr. Ghannadi offers the following procedures for greater sexual function that are non-invasive, drug-free, non-surgical, painless, and without side effects:For Women: Cliovana - Using sound wave technology, Cliovana™ boosts the process of regenerating cells in the genitals resulting in improved blood flow to the clitoris. The body is constantly regenerating cells; Cliovana™ boosts the process, which can increase sensitivity and sensation. The results are often felt immediately and intensify over three months. Best of all, these effects last for a year or more and can be sustained with an annual revitalization session of two 10-minute treatments.For Men: Precision ED delivers a Focused Acoustic Soundwave Technology so patients can achieve male enhancement or successfully treat ED/Peyronie’s Disease. It offers the unique capability of reaching 1000 bar. This provides greater flexibility and potency, promoting increased tissue regeneration by enhancing blood flow through improving activation of the healing cascade. As soundwaves pass through erectile tissue and clear out plaque in blood vessels, neovascularization occurs within the tissue, improving blood flow.In addition to sexual wellness, Ghannadi is a premier provider of aesthetics and rejuvenation treatments to get patients looking and feeling their best too - botox, fillers, micro-needling, laser, and facial contouring, as well as mole and pigmentation removal. A complete list of services is listed here.Sexual health is a vital part of life. Book an appointment with Ghannadi by calling (+1) 604-281-2444 or visiting www.seawallantiaging.com . To learn more about Cliovana and read client testimonials, visit https://www.cliovana.com . Learn more about Precision ED at PrecisionEDsolutions.com.About CliovanaCliovana is an entirely non-invasive treatment that creates long-term increases in women’s sexual responsiveness and orgasm frequency and intensity. The patented protocol is specifically designed for women and uses safe and proven sound wave technology to stimulate the body's natural processes, enhancing vascularization and neurogenesis in the clitoris, the area most critical to sexual satisfaction. The treatments are fast and pain-free, with no side effects and no downtime. Find out more at https://www.cliovana.com ###