The Highly Anticipated Event ART AUCTION+PARTY Returns Again This Year “Take Home a Nude 2022” on Tuesday, October 25

Canadian artist, Francis Nguyen Francis Nguyen during one of his artistic creations Bas relief “The Last Stop”, being up for bid at auction for Take Home a Nude 2022

The extraordinary Canadian artist Francis Nguyen will be present with one of his works in the prestigious art event of the year “Take Home a Nude 2022”

Form follows function and as such, I conceptualize my work through the practice of drawing and rarify form through materiality.” — Francis Nguyen