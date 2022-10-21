Police charge Win Win boss for two counts of intimidation

The National Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have charged two counts of intimidation on the General Manager (GM) of Win Win Mining Company.

The charges were laid after a search warrant was conducted for a replica firearm at the Win Win area at Alligator Creek and Turarana where the Company was operated.

Initial police reports revealed that on 1 April 2022 some landowners called in at Win Win Company to seek advance payment for the purpose of purchasing goods to mourn with one of their landowners who died at that time.

All of a sudden the GM appears with a replica gun and intimidates the landowners since he is not happy with one of the landowners who accompanied the team.

The replica gun is now with police and subject to investigation as to how it reached the country. The replica guns are not the ones that came into the country for police training.

Police would like to set some facts right on the Island Sun report that the RSIPF engagement with Win Win management did not happen after the search conducted on 14 October 2022 as stated in the article.

The engagement program happened on 9 October 2022 before the search was conducted on 14 October 2022.

The GM was released on bail condition and will appear before the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on 31 October 2022.

-RSIPF Press