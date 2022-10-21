Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,385 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,219 in the last 365 days.

Police charge Win Win boss for two counts of intimidation

Police charge Win Win boss for two counts of intimidation

 

The National Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have charged two counts of intimidation on the General Manager (GM) of Win Win Mining Company.

The charges were laid after a search warrant was conducted for a replica firearm at the Win Win area at Alligator Creek and Turarana where the Company was operated.

Initial police reports revealed that on 1 April 2022 some landowners called in at Win Win Company to seek advance payment for the purpose of purchasing goods to mourn with one of their landowners who died at that time.

All of a sudden the GM appears with a replica gun and intimidates the landowners since he is not happy with one of the landowners who accompanied the team.

The replica gun is now with police and subject to investigation as to how it reached the country. The replica guns are not the ones that came into the country for police training.

Police would like to set some facts right on the Island Sun report that the RSIPF engagement with Win Win management did not happen after the search conducted on 14 October 2022 as stated in the article.

The engagement program happened on 9 October 2022 before the search was conducted on 14 October 2022.

The GM was released on bail condition and will appear before the Honiara Central Magistrates’ Court on 31 October 2022.

-RSIPF Press

You just read:

Police charge Win Win boss for two counts of intimidation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.