LINNE Industries Receives 2022 Blue Hen 17&43 Award

Blue Hen Awards 2022 from the University of Delaware to Linne Industries manufacturer of PondHawk

Blue Hen Awards - Bruce Weber Dean-UD-Lerner Business and Economics

Blue Hen Awards - Dan Freeman-Founding Director-UD-Horn Entrepreneurship

"Do well by doing good. We believe this quote captures our mission with PondHawk."
— Benjamin Franklin's

NEWARK, DELAWARE, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horn Entrepreneurship and the Lerner College of Business and Economics announced that LINNE Industries is among the 2022 Blue Hen 17&43 award winners.

LINNE Industries is the Delaware innovator and manufacturer of PondHawk. PondHawk® is the first fully integrated solar-powered pond aeration system that provides a grid-free solution to improve water quality in ponds and lakes. PondHawk is improving water quality in stormwater, golf course, HOA, department of transportation, and agriculture ponds throughout North America.

“LINNE Industries is honored to receive a 2022 Blue Hen 17 & 43 Award. We work hard every day to inspire others to care for our waters. I am grateful for this recognition,” co-founder and CEO Sandra Burton. “As we continue our innovative work improving stormwater quality using solar power, the recognition from the University of Delaware for our innovative efforts goes a long way in strengthening our brand. We appreciate being part of this distinguished class of entrepreneurs.” Burton is a University of Delaware MBA alumni of the Class of ‘06.

About the Blue Hen 17&43 Awards

The Blue Hen 17&43 Awards build on the University of Delaware’s long tradition of leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship that began when the university was founded in 1743. It honors promising new ventures and growing companies founded or led by our students and alumni. For the past five years, the Blue Hen 17&43 Awards have brought recognition and accolades to established and up-and-coming businesses. This project is a collaboration of UD’s Horn Entrepreneurship and Alfred Lerner College of Business & Economics.

To learn more about PondHawk and how it can keep your pond healthy and clean using solar power, visit www.pondhawk.com.

About Horn Entrepreneurship

Horn Entrepreneurship is the creative engine for entrepreneurship education and advancement at the University of Delaware. Currently ranked among the best entrepreneurship programs in the US, Horn Entrepreneurship was built and is actively supported by successful entrepreneurs, empowering aspiring innovators as they pursue new ideas for a better world.

About LINNE Industries and PondHawk

LINNE Industries is the manufacturer of the PondHawk® Solar-Powered Pond Aeration System. Founded in 2013 and based in Delaware, LINNE Industries is an applied solar energy technology company that designs and manufactures sustainable energy products. The company’s products improve the environment while providing best-in-class energy systems that deliver dynamic solutions for customers. The patented PondHawk is the first fully integrated solar-powered pond aeration system that delivers algae-eliminating bubbles to improve water quality and restores habitat without electric or power delivery costs.

Sandra Burton
LINNE Industries
+1 888-755-1950
info@pondhawk.com
Get to Know PondHawk

