Sage and Ylang Biomecare Series Honored with Prestigious Allē Award
SAY was created with the mission of helping people feel good in their skinSINGAPORE, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sage and Ylang Biomecare Series has been honored with the prestigious Allē Award, which is given to products that have made a significant impact in the field of microbiome-focused formulas.
Sage and Ylang (SAY) is a Singaporean brand that is redefining beauty with its focus on developing microbiome-friendly products. The company has partnered with a scientific institution and laboratory in Singapore and Germany to create products backed by science. After 18 months of research and development, the company launched the world's first personalized microbiome skincare line in 2019.
SAY was created with the mission of helping people feel good in their skin. When Irene Chong set out to create a skincare line that would be safe and effective for people with sensitive skin, she quickly realized there was a gap in the market. Plenty of skincare lines catered to those with sensitive skin, but none addressed additional skin conditions. This inspired Chong and her team to create the Biomecare Series. This three-step skincare system can be personalized to target four specific sensitive skin conditions: acne-prone, oily skin, uneven skin tone and fine lines.
The Biomecare Series is one of the world's first validated in-vitro and in-vivo microbiome-friendly skincare lines. It has been shown to be effective in restoring the skin's natural balance. Its proprietary customized formulation has resulted in SAY winning the Allē Award as the Most Significant Microbiome-focused Formula. The Biomecare Series is just one example of how SAY is redefining what it means to feel good in your skin. With its innovative products and commitment to scientific research, Sage and Ylang is leading the way in the future of beauty.
“We are incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished with the Sage and Ylang Biomecare Series,” said Chong. “This award validates our commitment to creating products that work well and are also kind to a user’s skin. Winning this award is an affirmation of our R&D efforts, and we are confident that the personalized Biomecare Series will provide a targeted, effective and green solution to sensitive skin types.”
For more information about the Biomecare Series, visit https://sageandylang.com/pages/personalized-microbiome-skincare or contact info@sageandylang.com.
