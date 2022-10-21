Do Voters Pick Their Politicians—Or Do Politicians Pick Their Voters

Nick Seabrook

One Person, One Vote: A Surprising History of Gerrymandering In America

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gerrymandering, according to Webster, is "to divide or arrange (an area) into political units to give special advantages to one group when voting districts are designed to achieve specific political outcomes."

Join us as we welcome Professor Nick Seabrook, an authority on gerrymandering and constitutional law, to discuss his new book One Person, One Vote: A Surprising History of Gerrymandering In America from Penguin Random House. Just weeks before our nation heads to the polls, Seabrook will break down how new voting districts following the 2020 U.S. Census could affect election results for years to come.

The online conversation premieres Thursday, October 27th at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

Seabrook explores the rise of the most partisan gerrymanders in American history and discusses how new technologies have enabled gerrymandering to have even more of an impact on Americans’ ability to choose their elected officials. He also writes about historical figures: for example, Patrick Henry, who used redistricting to settle an old score with political foe and fellow Founding Father James Madison (almost preventing the Bill of Rights from happening). He writes of Massachusetts governor Elbridge Gerry, and corrects the mistaken notion of the derivation of the term “gerrymander.”

Hosting the conversation will be Liam Julian, director of public policy for the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy. He was previously managing editor of Policy Review magazine in Washington, D.C. His writing and commentary on public policy topics has appeared in a variety of publications such as The Washington Post, The Atlantic, City Journal, and National Review and on programs such as NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Mr. Julian also spent time at the College Board, where he oversaw development of Advanced Placement curricula, including the redesign of the AP U.S. Government and Politics course. From 2006 to 2013, he was a Hoover Institution research fellow at Stanford University.

About The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute

Founded in 2009 by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the O’Connor Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3), continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance American democracy through multigenerational civics education, civil discourse and civic engagement.