Pure Hockey Agrees To Acquire The Penalty Box in Las Vegas, Nevada

Pure Hockey, the largest hockey retailer in the U.S., now has over 65 locations, with this being the first in Las Vegas.

HOLLISTON, MA, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pure Hockey, the largest hockey retailer in the U.S., announced today that it has agreed to acquire The Penalty Box, a full-service hockey retailer located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Through the acquisition, Pure Hockey expands its retail presence to Nevada, one of the fastest-growing hockey markets in the United States. Pure Hockey now operates over 65 retail locations across the United States. This is Pure Hockey’s sixth store opening of 2022, following the expansion in Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

“The acquisition of The Penalty Box provides us with the opportunity to bring our established brand and economies of scale to a hockey market that is experiencing exponential growth," said David Nectow, CEO, Pure Hockey. “With unmatched customer experience and product selection, we look forward to growing with the hockey community in Nevada. We’re very lucky to have been able to find a strong retailer in Nicholas Gerasimatos and his team at Penalty Box."

The Penalty Box was founded in 2021 by Nicholas Gerasimatos and quickly became the premier hockey retailer in Southern, Nevada. The Penalty Box has quickly built a loyal customer base and filled a need for a hockey retailer servicing Southern Nevada.

"We are very excited to find an acquisition partner in Pure Hockey. As the industry leader, Pure Hockey provides an exceptional retail experience that our customers have come to expect from The Penalty Box,” said Nicholas Gerasimatos, Owner, The Penalty Box. “Pure Hockey is able to provide the best products and service to the Las Vegas hockey community.”

Pure Hockey Las Vegas will have a grand opening event in the coming months. The retail location will remain at the Penalty Box address of 5031 Wagon Trail Ave #106, Las Vegas, NV 89118.

About Pure Hockey

Pure Hockey is headquartered outside of Boston, MA. The company was founded in 1994 and was acquired by David Nectow and Sal Tiano in 2008. Nectow and Tiano started their hockey business in 2002 with the purchase of one hockey retail store in Massachusetts. Pure Hockey has since expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions, and now operates two ecommerce sites and approximately 65 stores in 21 states across the U.S. under the Pure Hockey and Pure Goalie brands. Pure Hockey is the Official Hockey Equipment Retailer of USA Hockey, and the Retail Partner of the NHL/NHLPA's Learn to Play Program. For more information, visit purehockey.com.

