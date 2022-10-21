Oral-Care Probiotics Donation Supports Oral Health of More than 3,000 Shelter Pets
Tampa-based ProBioraPet® donates more than 3,000 units of ProBioraPet oral-care probiotics to animal shelters in several states
Many people don’t know that maximizing oral health in pets, as well as people, is key to overall health. A healthy body starts with a healthy mouth.”TAMPA, FL, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa-based ProBioraPet® has partnered with Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit organization helping people, pets, and the planet, to donate more than 3,000 units of ProBioraPet oral-care probiotics to animal shelters in several states. The value of this in-kind donation is more than $62,000.
— Chris Koski, president an CEO of ProBiora Health
“We are long-time supporters of shelters, and when we had the opportunity to donate product through Greater Good Charities, we were delighted to do so,” says Chris Koski, president and CEO of ProBiora Health, makers of ProBioraPet. “We want to do what we can for these pets. Many people don’t know that maximizing oral health in pets, as well as people, is key to overall health,” she continues. “A healthy body starts with a healthy mouth.”
Data shows that 80 percent of dogs and 70 percent of cats show signs of oral disease by age three*. ProBioraPet oral-care probiotic contains a proprietary blend of beneficial bacteria which adhere to tooth surfaces and the gumline and ‘knocks out’ harmful bacteria. Harmful bacteria are the cause of bad breath, plaque, tartar and oral disease. Just like in humans, oral disease can lead to chronic illnesses.
“The generous donation from ProBioraPet will support the oral health of dogs and cats in shelters in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, New York, and other locations,” says Liz Baker, CEO for Greater Good Charities. “We are incredibly grateful to Chris and the team at ProBiora Health for allowing us to help more than 3,000 shelter pets in need.”
In addition to pets, ProBiora Health offers oral-care probiotics for adults and children. Supported by more than 30 years of scientific research, each product is formulated specifically to support tooth and gum health. ProBiora Health oral-care probiotics are recommended by leading veterinarians and dental professionals. For more information visit www.ProBioraHealth.com.
About ProBiora Health
Based in Tampa, FL, ProBiora Health® is bringing the science of probiotics to oral care by developing and marketing a complete line of proprietary oral care probiotics that are specifically designed to enhance oral health for humans and pets. For more information, visit www.ProBioraHealth.com.
About Greater Good Charities
Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, has provided more than $475 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.
